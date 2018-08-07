California's Mendocino Complex fire now largest in state history

JUST IN: California fire officials say the so-called Mendocino Complex Fire has burned more than 283,000 acres, making it the largest in wildfire state history. https://t.co/cbOIH4v37Q pic.twitter.com/LoS7Mc7ncx — ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2018

My uncle is on a team called SRT (special response team) they’ve been trained by cal fire to help with search and rescue. So they go in and try to get people out of danger. This a video he just sent to my Tia. #ReddingFire pic.twitter.com/NiMCQTYyLT — AMG (@__angelamg) July 28, 2018

"We must once more tell the world’s political leaders that the time to act is now. This is the moment of truth." via @bunmcd https://t.co/rioEn9mFGe — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) August 7, 2018