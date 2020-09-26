California braces for hot, windy weekend and elevated fire danger

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) warned on Friday it may cut power from Sunday morning to Monday, potentially affecting 97,000 customers in 16 counties, according to the Associated Press.
Originally, the utility was looking at the possibility of cutting power to 21,000 customers in three counties, but after the revised weather forecast was issued, PG&E expanded the shutoff scenario. The utility is closing tracking the weather to determine if wind gusts could damage the company’s equipment or hurl debris into lines that can ignite flammable vegetation.
Firefighters battling the August Complex wildfire, the state's largest, constructed fuel breaks on Friday in preparation for the expected strong winds that could drive the fire toward a marijuana-growing enclave where authorities said many of the locals have refused to evacuate and abandon their maturing crops.
The August Complex Fire,
which started August 16, is nearing the small communities of Post Mountain and Trinity Pines, about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento. As of September 25, the fire has burned 867,335 acres and is 43 percent contained.
Additionally, CBS News
is reporting the U.S. Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Region announced Friday it is extending the closure of all nine national forests in California due to concerns including fire conditions and critical limitations on firefighting resources.
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning - tweeting that the heatwave will impact Southern California beginning on Sunday with the hottest conditions Monday-Wednesday. They also warn that the hot, dry air will increase the fire weather risk, especially on Monday when east winds will be most gusty.