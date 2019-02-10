Around the world the environmentally-conscious school strikes in support of climate change action have seen tens of thousands of young people walk-out of their lessons and take to the streets. The wave of protests are set to hit the U.K.
, with a series of walk-outs planned for Friday 15, February 2019. The a coordinated day of action, backed by the U.K. Youth Climate Coalition
, is expected to lead to walkouts in over thirty towns and cities, ranging from Lancaster to Truro, and Ullapool to Leeds, as the indicated by the campaign's Facebook page
.
The movement for young people started in August 2018 when the 16-year-old schoolgirl Greta Thunberg held a solo protest
outside Sweden’s parliament. This led to copycat action in many other countries, most of which are now organized through websites and social media. The U.K. walk-outs will be adopting successful models from around the world, such as Australia where the organization 'School Strike 4 Climate' has been coordinating the student action. The organization outlines its mission as
: "We are striking from school to tell our politicians to take our futures seriously and treat climate change for what it is - a crisis."
Interviewed by The Guardian
, one school student from Scotland, Holly Gillibrand, says she has been operating her own Friday lunch-time protests for the past few weeks. She is set to take part in the wider walk-outs. Describing her actions in support of climate change she said: “It’s the first time I have done anything like this...But I feel very angry, very scared and I see that they [political leaders] are not taking climate change seriously. It is an urgent crisis that needs to be addressed.”
The U.K. walkouts are seen as a stepping-stone towards a global day of school strikes
on 15 March, 2019.