By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Most of us have heard of a green roof - vegetation-covered roofs atop buildings, but what about a blue roof? Think water. Blue roofs temporarily store rainwater and gradually release it, offering a way to prevent storm damage and flooding. You could liken a blue roof system to a sponge - one that collects rainwater in retention ponds temporarily stores it then releases it slowly when the storm is over. This process mimics the hydrology of the site as it was before a building was erected on the land. A man weeds his rooftop garden on August 9, 2007 in Montreal Peter McCabe, AFP/File "It's a new form of green infrastructure," said Rohan Hakimi, an engineer in integrated water management with Credit Valley Conservation in Ontario. Hakimi says blue roofs are a great benefit in commercial and industrial areas, as they make up almost 30 percent of commercial land in cities. "When it rains in these areas, because of all these hard surfaces, the water doesn't have anywhere to go, so you get a lot of runoff and risk of flooding." Blue roofs may become a necessity Water damage has become the leading cause of personal property claims in Canada, said Bruce Taylor, president of Add to this the fact that our current infrastructure is not designed to withstand the extreme weather events we are now experiencing with climate change. Community workers and volunteers deliver food and supplies to flood-affected residents after heavy rains in Neijiang, Sichuan STR, AFP "With climate change, you won't get the same amount of precipitation but you get it in a shorter duration in bigger, shorter storms," Taylor said. "If you get water faster than you designed for, then it fills up and it starts backing up and you get flooding. And flooding is very expensive wherever that occurs." Sustainable roofing goes way beyond just solar panels. See the possibilities and benefits in our latest blog. https://t.co/hVkEZzTSMa pic.twitter.com/HLeLBrd1HK — PHP Systems/ Design (@PHPSD) April 22, 2020 There are benefits to having a blue roof The most obvious benefit to having a blue roof system is in reducing While blue roofs do not remove pollutants from water by temporarily detaining it, they do reduce the load severe rain events place on storm sewers - stopping the overflow from municipal sewer and storm systems from flowing into rivers, streams and coastal waters. The Marriott Hotel in Victoria, BC, Canada has a green roof above the entrance to the underground parking. pnwra (Pacific Northwest Regional Architecture) Another benefit is that by combing a blue roof with light-colored roofing material, there will be a substantial reduction in the building's cooling costs. Some systems spray the stored water back on the roof in a controlled fashion, providing even more cooling. This type of blue roof system would also work in regions where rainfall is limited and drought is a problem. Blue roofs act as a water conservation tool harvesting the water that falls on a roof's surface and collecting it at a controlled rate. This stored water can also be used where green roofing is being used to water vegetation. We will be looking into different types of blue roofs in the future, along with a number of places in the U.S., Canada, and other countries where blue roofs are trending. As the public has become more environmentally conscious, we have learned that green roofs, with their layer of vegetation, can impact both the urban environment and a building’s energy efficiency. However, a blue roof system is all about stormwater management. You could liken a blue roof system to a sponge - one that collects rainwater in retention ponds temporarily stores it then releases it slowly when the storm is over. This process mimics the hydrology of the site as it was before a building was erected on the land. CBC Canada notes that heavy rains can overwhelm urban sewage systems - sending contaminated, untreated water into lakes and rivers. A blue roof could help solve this problem."It's a new form of green infrastructure," said Rohan Hakimi, an engineer in integrated water management with Credit Valley Conservation in Ontario. Hakimi says blue roofs are a great benefit in commercial and industrial areas, as they make up almost 30 percent of commercial land in cities."When it rains in these areas, because of all these hard surfaces, the water doesn't have anywhere to go, so you get a lot of runoff and risk of flooding."Water damage has become the leading cause of personal property claims in Canada, said Bruce Taylor, president of Enviro-Stewards, a company that provides businesses with sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.Add to this the fact that our current infrastructure is not designed to withstand the extreme weather events we are now experiencing with climate change."With climate change, you won't get the same amount of precipitation but you get it in a shorter duration in bigger, shorter storms," Taylor said. "If you get water faster than you designed for, then it fills up and it starts backing up and you get flooding. And flooding is very expensive wherever that occurs."The most obvious benefit to having a blue roof system is in reducing stormwater runoff during and after severe weather events. Urban development has led to a lack of permeable surfaces in cities. With nowhere for the water to infiltrate, or be absorbed back into the ground, it leaves cities flooded and storm sewers overflowing.While blue roofs do not remove pollutants from water by temporarily detaining it, they do reduce the load severe rain events place on storm sewers - stopping the overflow from municipal sewer and storm systems from flowing into rivers, streams and coastal waters.Another benefit is that by combing a blue roof with light-colored roofing material, there will be a substantial reduction in the building's cooling costs. Some systems spray the stored water back on the roof in a controlled fashion, providing even more cooling.This type of blue roof system would also work in regions where rainfall is limited and drought is a problem. Blue roofs act as a water conservation tool harvesting the water that falls on a roof's surface and collecting it at a controlled rate. This stored water can also be used where green roofing is being used to water vegetation.We will be looking into different types of blue roofs in the future, along with a number of places in the U.S., Canada, and other countries where blue roofs are trending. More about Blue roofs, stormwater runoff, extreme weather conditions, Green roofs, climate change deniers Blue roofs stormwater runoff extreme weather cond... Green roofs climate change denie...