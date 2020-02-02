For the new service, PlanetWatch
will develop its digital ledger for air pollution assessment with the company Algorand blockchain, combing the blockchin with Internet-of-Things technologies, as the website Smart2Zero reports
. The companies will work with the European research organization CERN, using the European Union's Control and Monitoring Platform (C2MON)
to assist with data gathering and analytics.
With the partnership, PlanetWatch will collect and hold data produced from air quality sensors. The sensors will be laced in residential or businesses locations, or carried, by environmentally conscious people, helping to create an eco-network. The data will be uploaded to the Algorand blockchain. Once the ecosystem is established, each contributor will be awarded a Planet token.
The aim is to improve the accuracy and reliability of climate data, with data grouped into different grids to make the analysis process easier. A flaw with some air quality monitoring is a lack of no real-time data. This, in turn, means that pollution peaks detection can be missed. Furthermore, the ability to issue warnings about high air pollution is weakened. By high air pollution, the World Health Organization uses
two measures: particulate matter of less than 10 and 2.5 microns in diameter (commonly coded as PM10 and PM2.5 respectively).
Some demographic groups are especially vulnerable to air pollution
, including children, the elderly, and people who have heart or lung disease conditions. Early warnings of high air pollution days can prompt vulnerable people to take different measures, such as staying indoors.
Commenting on the new scheme, W. Sean Ford, Chief Operating Officer at Algorand says
: "The eco-friendliness of the Algorand network makes for a natural partnership with PlanetWatch to help global populations access transparent, reliable information about air quality in their locations."