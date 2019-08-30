By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Environment Hurricane Dorian at present is expected to make landfall in Florida. Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are all rushing to take bikes and scooters from their streets. Action already being taken Miami has already demanded that companies remove their products by Friday noon All scooter and bike loaning companies ready to comply Lime company has about 1500 e-scooters in Miami Fort Lauderdale and Tampa as well as 500 bikes in Orlando. A ground team is collecting all the scooters and bikes to store in a warehouse until the storm passes a spokesperson claimed. Lime will meet the Miami noon deadline and will have bikes removed from Orlando by mid-day Saturday. Orlando wants all bikes removed by Sunday. Uber's Jump, Bird, Lime and Spin all say they will remove their scooters and bikes from cities where they operate. This is Jump's first time for riding out a hurricane. Jump was acquired by Uber in 2016. It operates 250 scooter in Miami and another 300 in Tampa. The company says it will met Miami's deadline and remove its Tampa scooters well should Tamp demand scooters and bikes be removed. This will depend on the path of the hurricane. Spin has operated in Florida for less than a year so it is the first time it will be required to remove its scooters due to the weather. A Spin spokesperson said that the team was always monitoring weather to see if conditions are safe and if they are not they adjust their fleet accordingly. It said the company would retrieve all scooters before the storm arrives. Bird said that they were monitoring conditions across Florida. They said their response would be to pause their service when the weather did not permit safe riding. This could sometimes lead to Bird removing scooters from the road during inclement weather such as hurricanes. The path of Dorian is still not certain but Florida cities are acting now as it is better to be safe than sorry. If not removed they could possibly be picked up by the storm and become a threat to people and property.Miami has already demanded that companies remove their products by Friday noon as a recent article reports : "The city has told all rental services to get their conveyances off the streets by Friday lest they fly perilously through the air when Dorian reaches land over the Labor Day weekend, according to Ken Russell, a municipal commissioner." Fort Lauderdale and Orlando say that they also are demanding scooters and bikes be removed from streets and expect this to be done by Friday at midnight. Tampa has yet to ask for scooter and bike removal but if or when it does companies will have 12 hours to comply with the demand.Lime company has about 1500 e-scooters in Miami Fort Lauderdale and Tampa as well as 500 bikes in Orlando. A ground team is collecting all the scooters and bikes to store in a warehouse until the storm passes a spokesperson claimed. Lime will meet the Miami noon deadline and will have bikes removed from Orlando by mid-day Saturday. Orlando wants all bikes removed by Sunday. Uber's Jump, Bird, Lime and Spin all say they will remove their scooters and bikes from cities where they operate. Lyft also said it would remove its vehicles.This is Jump's first time for riding out a hurricane. Jump was acquired by Uber in 2016. It operates 250 scooter in Miami and another 300 in Tampa. The company says it will met Miami's deadline and remove its Tampa scooters well should Tamp demand scooters and bikes be removed. This will depend on the path of the hurricane.Spin has operated in Florida for less than a year so it is the first time it will be required to remove its scooters due to the weather. A Spin spokesperson said that the team was always monitoring weather to see if conditions are safe and if they are not they adjust their fleet accordingly. It said the company would retrieve all scooters before the storm arrives.Bird said that they were monitoring conditions across Florida. They said their response would be to pause their service when the weather did not permit safe riding. This could sometimes lead to Bird removing scooters from the road during inclement weather such as hurricanes.The path of Dorian is still not certain but Florida cities are acting now as it is better to be safe than sorry. More about dorian, escooters, Florida cities More news from dorian escooters Florida cities