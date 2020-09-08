By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment With strong northerly winds fanning flames, a wildfire burning in the rugged mountains of California's Big Sur coastline exploded overnight. It doubled in size, triggering new evacuations and trapping firefighters on Tuesday, Fire officials say that this is an "evolving situation and they have procedures in place for emergencies such as this and are being assisted by local officials as part of that plan." JUST IN: The U.S. Forest Service says the #DolanFire destroyed the "Nacimiento Station" and I'm told there was a "shelter deployment" involving 15 firefighters at around 8:30 a.m.



Two were taken for medical care with burns and smoke inhalation. https://t.co/YrmHFUvkJQ — Aaron Groff (@AaronGroffTV) September 8, 2020 According to forestry officials, the wildfire started on Tuesday August 18th, around 8:15 PM. Called the Dolan Fire, it's starting location was just off Highway 1(MM 32.20) north of Limekiln State Park, about 10 miles South of Big Sur. The area where the fire is burning is rugged terrain with an abundance of chapperal, about six feet in height and lots of brush to feed the flames. Monday night, the fire grew significantly along its eastern edge, moving within the boundaries of Fort Hunter Liggett. Fanned by strong winds, the fire pushed south through the night and continues to burn actively, just south of the Hermitage (a rural Camaldolese Benedictine hermitage) and Lucia, a small settlement of restaurants and motels located along State Route 1 on the Big Sur Coast, reports SF Gate. Fire officials say the fire was started due to arson, and an arrest has been made. The Dolan Fire nearly doubled in size in the last 24 hours, growing from 36,237 acres on Monday to 73,089 acres Tuesday. It is 40 percent contained. Fire officials with the Los Padres National Forest say that on Tuesday at around 8:31 a.m. firefighters had to engage in shelter deployment as the fast-moving blaze overran the Nacimiento Fire Station. The station was destroyed in the wildfire. KSBY.com is reporting that according to a press release, one of the firefighters was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries. Both firefighters were transported to Community Regional Hospital in Fresno by Life Flight. The other firefighters suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation.