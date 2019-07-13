Millions of people are in the projected path of the slow-moving storm
, with thousands in Louisiana already without power. Its slow movement also means the storm "poses a significant flooding threat," according to the National Weather Service.
National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said Barry is taking its time moving onshore and that means "a lot of rain is on the way." Graham used Facebook Live
from the hurricane center to post the latest update, where he pointed to a computer screen showing a big swirling mess of airborne water. “That is just an amazing amount of moisture,” he said. “That is off the chart.”
NHC 10 a.m. update
The center of the storm
is located 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Lafayette, Louisiana. Landfall is expected within the next few hours along the Louisiana Coast. The levees and floodgates in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, are holding so far as Tropical Storm Barry gets closer to making landfall.
On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move through southern Louisiana today, into central Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday. As it moves inland, Barry is forecast to weaken below hurricane strength in the next few hours, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).
The biggest threats
Storm surge, extremely heavy rain, and life-threatening flooding are the three main dangers
with this storm. Hurricane force winds, deadly storm surge and flooding rains are expected with conditions deteriorating over the next several hours in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley and western portions of the Tennessee Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was confident that the Mississippi River wouldn't overtop levees but urged residents to take maximum precautions.
"This is going to be a major rain event across a huge portion of Louisiana," Edwards, who authorized the activation of up to 3,000 National Guard personnel, told reporters. "Look, there are three ways Louisiana floods — storm surge, high rivers, and rain. We're going to have all three."