As Barry has moved inland, maximum sustained winds have dropped to 60 mph (85 kph), with an estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb (29.47 inches), according to the NHC 7 p.m. update.
Multiple reports emerged of levees overtopping in Terrebonne and Plaquemines parishes, with mandatory evacuations being ordered by Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove for all areas along Louisiana Highway 315. This afternoon, AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured footage of water overtopping a levee in St Mary Parish.
Around 10 a.m. this morning, Category 1 Hurricane Barry became the fourth hurricane to ever make landfall on the Louisiana coast in the month of July.
Since record-keeping began in 1851, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach,
only Hurricanes Bob in 1979, Danny in 1997 and Cindy in 2005, have made landfall on the Louisiana coast in July.
After a turn toward the north on Sunday, Barry is on track to move on through northern Louisiana on Sunday, and over Arkansas Sunday night and Monday. Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland, and Barry is forecast to weaken
to a depression on Sunday.
Even with the expected weakening of the storm on Sunday, Barry will continue to slowly spread a widespread swath of flooding and torrential rain from Louisiana and western Mississippi to eastern Arkansas, according to AccuWeather
Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning people to focus on the rain and flood potential of this storm, rather than the winds. Our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding," they caution. And the NHC is warning that storm surge of 3 to 6 feet is still possible in many areas,
Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding.
National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said that Barry had gathered "a big slough of moisture" and was expected to dump rain on the area throughout the weekend. And people need to be aware of additional rains from an outer rain band
late Saturday and Sunday and another one going into Monday.