Outlook of Hurricane #Barry . By Saturday afternoon, it had been downgraded to a #TropicalStorm . Storm's winds must reach at least 74 mph #TropicalStormBarry pic.twitter.com/rYBesvN6B9

As night falls & the severe weather continues across #Louisiana, Troopers are stressing to drivers not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Remember to watch for downed trees & power lines. One should always assume that a fallen power line is live.#TropicalStormBarry #Barry pic.twitter.com/tVdn7e3Tva