By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Environment Guyra - The little town of Guyra - population 2,000 - in eastern Australia lies next to a freshwater lagoon just half a day’s drive from Sydney, but its drinking water is due to run dry in 400 days’ time. For Guyra's mayor, Simon Murray, the bigger worry is that his town is not alone. “A lot of towns are forecast to run out at the same time - and then where do you get the water from?” he said, referring to an area that is home to some 180,000 people, according to From sunny Queensland, all the way to Sydney, more than a dozen small towns are Cattle feeding on a drought-affected farm near Armidale in regional New South Wales William WEST, AFP Some farmers are not planting a crop this season, while a few others have found land to use in areas less-effected. Authorities will have no choice but to truck-in water at a monthly cost of Aus$1 million ($690,000) -- a temporary reprieve, at best. Shops are on the brink of shutting, and desperation has led to several instances of water theft across the region. Australia - the "Sunburnt Country" Australia has long been used to being hit by floods and drought, quite often severe. But scientists say weather extremes are exacerbated by climate change, which Australians -- even some in these conservative bush areas -- increasingly acknowledge. At the same time, the Australian government, in an effort to support the coal mining and exports sector, has rejected calls to make fighting climate change a priority on the grounds this would undermine economic growth. Pacific islands have criticised Australia for not doing enough to rein in its reliance on coal WILLIAM WEST, AFP/File The sunburnt country also has a history of making poor choices when it comes to protecting its water - treating water as if its an infinite resource. Now, Scientists from the Grantham Institute at the Imperial College in London and the University of Cape Town, who co-authored a paper on “Changing shifts in rain patterns are a major cause of water shortages and, as the climate changes, droughts and heatwaves will be more likely,” explains Robbie Parks, research postgraduate and co-author of the paper. “Water is treated as an infinite resource, but it only takes two or three dry seasons to trigger a catastrophic drought – Cape Town is a prime example of that – so there needs to be a huge change in how water is managed.” While droughts are not uncommon in Australia, the length and severity of the dry conditions have depleted farmers' food stocks Saeed KHAN, AFP/File Weighing economic growth vs economic disaster Australia's Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while not attending last week's UN climate meeting, says that UN critics have overlooked Australia’s work on curbing emissions and his country would meet its Paris emissions reduction goals. However, the country's Central bank has warned the drought is weighing on Australia's economic growth.Farm production is forecast to decline by 5 percent to A$59 billion ($40.4 billion) in 2019–20, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES).