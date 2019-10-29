By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Environment The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on fresh water supplies drawn from mountains but is “woefully unprepared” to tackle these risks, experts said. Together with more than 150 stakeholders from all over the globe, the participants hope to identify priority actions to support more sustainable development, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation both in high-mountain areas and downstream. This includes a roadmap to improve hydrometeorological services to address water and hazard impacts and management. The High Mountain summit comes just weeks after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. The World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) summit in Geneva this week is seeking better cooperation between governments, researchers and space agencies on how the world's populations can better prepare for the impacts of climate change and its cryosphere-related changes in our high-mountain ecosystems. Mountain-sourced water supplies provide about half of all drinking water worldwide. This is actually a lot of people - for example, a total of 670 million people in high mountain regions and 680 million people in low-lying coastal zones depend directly on these systems, and this doesn't include cities and municipalities that depend on water from far-away mountain sources. The climate crisis has made the availability of fresh drinking water unpredictable in some areas, as warmer temperatures melt glaciers and change precipitation patterns and river levels. In some regions - like the Alps or in Nepal, the melting of glaciers has caused flash floods and mudslides, leading to loss of lives in some cases. This devastating Glacial outburst flood hit around 8:30 AM and remained until 12:45 PM. This destructive flood killed many people and affected hundreds more people in Pokhara, Nepal in 2012. Amrit Banstola Looking at our tropical cryosphere, melting glaciers in South America, and particularly in Peru, have caused droughts in places like Chile. The loss of smaller glaciers in Europe, eastern Africa, the tropical Andes, and Indonesia is projected to continue, and We are not prepared for this “We are woefully underprepared. Our infrastructure was built in the 19th and 20th centuries in the mountains and downstream of the mountains and we don’t have that climate anymore,” said John Pomeroy, a professor at Canada’s University of Saskatchewan, who is co-chairing the event. Switzerland, the country hosting the summit - estimates that damage to its infrastructure, including railways, caused by climate change could cost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) a year. But it is the poorer countries that are going to be hit hardest because they are unlikely to have enough funds to fix problems. United Nations member states have shared data on the weather with the WMO for decades, however, the WMO says that the pooling of data on water is in its infancy. And it will be a challenge getting governments to share hydrology data with the world because some countries deem this information to be a matter of national security. Carolina Adler, the executive director of the Mountain Research Initiative at the University of Bern, and the summit's other chair said cooperation was nonetheless required to avoid tensions — such as those between India and Pakistan over water supplies after New Delhi released water from a dam in August — and to avert conflict. The summit is also asking for cooperation between space agencies in sharing satellite data pertaining to mountain areas. "We may decide that some communities are located in inherently dangerous situations and need to be moved and migration may be part of this, so these are very serious considerations," said Pomeroy. 