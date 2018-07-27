Yesterday, an Alberta wildland firefighter, Mr. Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin, unexpectedly passed away while supporting fire suppression efforts in Red Lake, Ontario. My full statement is below. #ableg #abpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NiMnUTE4yY

#NER #OPP S.A.V.E. Units providing support for #PublicSafety by patrolling water ways in fire zone north of #ParrySound fire 33. #OPP asking the public to stay away from the waterways in order to NOT interfere from #MNRF water-bomber fire suppression efforts. @OPP_CR @OPP_HSD ^cb pic.twitter.com/XIB5M5XJmt