On September 4, 2019, President Donald Trump tweeted:
"The U.S. now leads the world in energy production... BUT... Who's got the world's cleanest and safest air and water? - AMERICA!"
Tweeting, however, does not mean this is true. Actually, the United States ranks 10th in the worldwide list of countries with the cleanest air. Additionally, a new study
says that after steady improvement during the Obama-era, air pollution has gotten worse while Donald Trump has been president.
According to CBS News,
after seven years of improvement during the Obama era, between 2016 and 2018 the amount of pollutants in the nation's air rose, according to a new analysis of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data by two economists at Carnegie Mellon.
Impacting human health: Vehicle exhaust in our large cities contributes to rising ozone levels.
The report was issued by the National Bureau of Economic Research
on October 23, 2019.
The researchers found that fine particulate matter air pollution, known as PM2.5, dropped 24 percent in the U.S. from 2009 to 2016 but increased 5.5 percent each year from 2016 through 2018, which correlated with thousands of premature deaths, according to The Hill.
It should be noted that PM2.5 pollution is very concerning because its microscopic size allows these particles to enter the respiratory tract and be absorbed into the bloodstream. "The health implications of this increase in PM2.5 between 2016 and 2018 are significant," the study's abstract says.
"The increase was associated with 9,700 additional premature deaths in 2018. At conventional valuations, these deaths represent damages of $89 billion."
Behind the rise in air pollution
The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the UN weather agency's annual flagship report, tracks the continent of dangerous gasses in atmosphere in the post-industrial era (since 1750)
Clay and Muller attributed the rise in air pollution to several factors, the first being stronger economic growth in recent years. However, with the increase in economic growth, the researchers also cited an increase in wildfires in California since 2016 as being a link to the rise in carbon particles.
“Because of these large increases and the large exposed population in California, we find that nearly 43 percent of the increase in deaths nationally from 2016 to 2018 occurred in California,” they said.
However, the researchers also point out that the wildfires in California do not account for the general decline in air quality
and the reversal of the trend in air pollution, according to the Cal StreetsBlog.
US President Donald Trump says he is taking away California's authority to set its own stricter automobile emissions standards
Two other factors are contributing to increased air pollution - the deregulation of industry and loosening of the Clean Air Act - two key directives pushed through by the Trump administration. The researchers found that the rise in economic activity led to more trucks and other pollution-emitting vehicles on the roads along with a rise in manufacturers' carbon emissions, according to an expanded version of the paper reviewed by CBS News.
“The chemical composition of particulates point to increased use of natural gas and to vehicle miles traveled as likely contributors to the increase” in pollution, they wrote. “We conclude that the effect is due to diesel vehicles as well as some industrial boilers.”
The researchers could have been blunt and said our dirty air is killing Americans prematurely, however, they said that
" since our growing understanding of air particulate matter's deleterious effects on human health - the recent wave of rollbacks on environmental regulations is particularly concerning in light of the reversing trend in air quality since 2016.