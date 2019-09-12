Email
article imageAdam Lambert and Queen urge world leaders to prioritize oceans

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Environment
World-renowned pop singer-songwriter Adam Lambert and rock group Queen are calling on global leaders to make the oceans a priority.
In a tweet, he encouraged his fans and followers to download the Global Citizen app to take action. In doing so, the fans can also earn tickets to see him and classic rock group Queen play the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 28.
That tweet was accompanied with a video message, where Lambert stated that "protecting the Earth's food, water, and air can help protect the people that live on it." This can help take them out of "extreme poverty."
Dr. Brian May of Queen described the ocean as "one of the most precious things on Earth" but it is being threatened by pollution, which is detrimental to millions of the world's poorest people.
Lambert and Queen are joining this year's Global Citizen Festival, in an effort to support the PROBLUE Fund. They praised PROBLUE for tackling pollution in the marine world, as well as helping coastal economies to grow and managing fisheries.
Queen drummer Roger Taylor feels that everybody's actions can help make a difference in this cause.
For more information on the Global Citizen Festival, check out the official website.
