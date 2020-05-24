By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Environment The marshlands on the coast of Louisiana have survived over thousands of years, even though the Mississippi Delta experiences some of the highest rates of coastal wetland loss in the world. Today, these marshlands have reached a "tipping point." Coastal wetlands represent a family of ecosystems that are prone to potentially irreversible collapse because of external stresses. The wetlands at the base of the Mississippi River have crossed a “tipping point,” according to the study, which is based on hundreds of measurements of the Mississippi Delta. The team of researchers found that marshes can withstand a certain amount of relative sea-level rise — amounting to about a tenth of an inch per year. However, sea levels are currently rising at a rate of Deep in the bayous of Louisiana, time seems to move more slowly, but not moving slowly enough to save a community of Native Americans living on a strip of an island that is being swallowed by the sea Lee Celano, AFP “Previous investigations have suggested that marshes can keep up with rates of sea-level rise as high as half an inch per year, but those studies were based on observations over very short time windows, typically a few decades or less,” said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Lead researcher and Tulane University earth and environmental science professor. This means that sea-level rise at the current rate could reach up to 6 to 9 millimeters per year in 50 years, completely submerging any coastal marshes. “We are, if you believe this study, past the tipping point,” Törnqvist said. "There is no way back anymore.” Louisiana's mitigation strategy In May 2019, Louisiana released a sweeping plan called LA SAFE, detailing climate adaptation strategies and underscoring the problem of coastal land loss. The plan is a detailed blueprint for coping with global warming, according to St. Bernard Parish, La., May 6, 2010. Pfc. Jessica Lopez/Louisiana National Guard Louisiana's coastal land loss continues at the alarming rate of nearly a football field every hour. This loss of coastal wetlands continues, even though the state is separately working on a $50 billion, 50-year Coastal Master Plan, focusing on coastal restoration and flood risk reduction projects. Louisiana has lost 2,000 square miles of coastal wetlands over the past century due to erosion and land subsidence. However, it has been challenging for researchers to predict the fate of the remaining 6,000 square miles. The thing is this - Even though the LA SAFE master plan has been fully implemented, it is likely Louisiana will continue to experience net land loss,” the LA SAFE executive summary says. Barges sit along the banks of the Mississippi River as rising water levels have slowed barge traffic along in Vicksburg, Mississippi With permission by Reuters / Sean Gardner The actual study To get a complete picture covering the vulnerability of the marshlands, 355 boreholes were made across the Mississippi Delta (MD) that were used for a paleo-marsh analysis that covers the past 8,500 years. The information gleaned from the study shows that because of extensive damming in the drainage basin, the present-day sediment supply from the Mississippi River is likely lower than it was during the early Holocene. Bottom line? "On balance, however, early Holocene conditions—a period with no detrimental human impacts—likely favored marsh resilience compared to the present day," reads the study's conclusion. 