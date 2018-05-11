Adrian Abramovich was accused of flooding consumers with 97 million phone calls touting fake travel deals, according to Fortune
. Abramovich admitted the calls but his defense was that this actions had been within the law. The calls were made through two companies: Marketing Strategy Leaders and Marketing Leaders. Abramovich said
, during the hearing, that his robocalls could be done “with the click of a button” and thousands could be instantly through advances in software.
Abramovich must now pay the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) a $120 million fine or, alternatively, take the dispute to federal court. The fine is the FCC's second-largest penalty in history and the first relating to a robocalling operation. According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: "Mr. Abramovich didn't just have the intent to defraud or cause harm. He actually caused harm", in conversation with CBS News
. Pai also said: "Just ask his victims -- a number of whom are elderly -- who were duped into purchasing travel deals under false pretenses."
During the past two years, the FCC has received 4.5 million complaints about chatbot calls. Many of these calls use a technique called ID "spoofing", which mimicks the first six digits of the recipient's phone number. Here a person is more likely to pick up the phone if the call appears to be coming from their local neighborhood.
In related news, Google has stated that it will issue a warning to each user of its services if the voice on the other end of a phone is a chatbot rather than a real person. Google believes it is ethical to do so, as discussed in the Digital Journal article "Google to issue chatbot warning
."