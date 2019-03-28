By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Crime A Spanish judge plans to request the extradition from the United States of members of a group he suspects of forcing their way into the North Korean embassy in Madrid and trying to persuade an official there to defect, a judicial source said on Tuesday. Adrian Hong Another According to court documents Hong went by the name Matthew Chao while in Madrid. He booked his Uber using the name "Oswaldo Trump". The entire group appears to have fled to the US via Portugal. Hong contacted the US FBI to pass on information learned in the raid. The FBI said that its standard practice was to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation but added that it had a strong working relationship with Spanish law enforcement partners. This was granted despite the Justice Department stating that Bosch had been "resolute and unwavering in his advocacy of terrorist violence," and should not therefore be allowed to remain in the US. Two years later, he was given US residency." Description of the attack A detailed description of the attack and their escape is provided in A The judge believes a group of 10 intruders identified themselves during the assault as human rights campaigners, according to a Spanish High Court document. A recent Digital Journal article describes the group called the Cheollima Civil Defense.Another Digital Journal article describes the leader of the group Adrian Hong a Mexican citizen who lives in the US: "Adrian Hong, who allegedly led an attack on North Korea's embassy in Madrid, is a longtime US-based advocate of regime change in Pyongyang whose sources of financial support are murky. Sung-Yoon Lee , a North Korean expert at Tufts University said he was shocked that the names would be released in the Spanish documents: “It seemed clear to me that the FBI had initially taken the position that the intel assets the group had retrieved at the embassy warranted the protection of the identities of the group., That the Spanish government has not redacted the names of the persons implicated is also quite shocking.Observing this extraordinary situation unfold, who in the future would collaborate with the United States government were they ever to come into possession of high-value intelligence on North Korea obtained illegally?” . Hong the leader has admitted he led the raid. I expect that the North Koreans already have intelligence about who was in the raid, and certainly about members of the group. A detailed description of the attack and their escape is provided in this article: A woman escaped out of a second story window and police were alerted. However, when they arrived Hong answered the door and told them everything was OK and they left. So the attackers had plenty of time to ransack the premises and steal whatever they wished. No one seems to comment on the incompetence of the police in this matter. After all the alert was through a woman injured in jumping out a second story window. Digital Journal article also has a description of the attack and possible CIA involvement. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. 