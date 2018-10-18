By By Ken Hanly 44 mins ago in Crime Winnipeg - Yesterday at around one AM just an hour after use of recreational marijuana was legalized in Canada, during a traffic stop, Winnipeg police issued a ticket for consuming marijuana in a vehicle. You cant smoke pot in a car Consuming cannnabis in a car is a specific offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Spado said that the cannabis was likely not purchased legally. Although online sales started at 12:01 AM they weren't being delivered yet at 1 AM. However, no ticket was issued for that. Spado said it would be difficult to determine if marijuana has been purchased illegally. Another challenge will be ticketing people for consuming cannabis edibles in a vehicle. He notes that if someone has an edible in a car and we can prove it that is an offence. On some occasions Spado notes they can but in others they cannot. Right now the edibles are not legally on sale. When the edibles are legal it may be easier to prove consumption in a vehicle through the presence of packaging that may be visible. There are hefty fines for offences The fine for smoking pot in a car was $672 dollars. There is the same fine for consuming cannabis in or on an off-road vehicle. Other fines are even higher. Supplying marijuana to someone under age 19 or growing non-medical pot in a residence in Manitoba carries a fine of $2,542. Other fines of $672 are for smoking or vaping cannabis in a provincial parks or doing so in a public place. There is a $237 fine for carrying marijuana in or on a vehicle including an off-road vehicle. However, there can be marijuana in the trunk of a car. Where can you buy marijuana? Where you can buy pot and who can sell it varies from province to province. Manitoba has a hybrid public/private model. The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation will buy cannabis from licensed producers and deliver it, or arrange for delivery to approved privately operated marijuana stores. Details of the arrangements can be found Consuming cannnabis in a car is a specific offence under the Highway Traffic Act. Inspector Gord Spado said: "An hour into legality and something illegal." It is not clear if the offender was the person driving at the time. Consumption of alcohol in a vehicle is also illegal.Spado said that the cannabis was likely not purchased legally. Although online sales started at 12:01 AM they weren't being delivered yet at 1 AM. However, no ticket was issued for that. Spado said: "It doesn't look like anything was pursued as far as the illicit component of it goes. I think that's just the education piece of our members, knowing where to go with that. It's still new to us, too, right, so we're still learning."Spado said it would be difficult to determine if marijuana has been purchased illegally. Another challenge will be ticketing people for consuming cannabis edibles in a vehicle. He notes that if someone has an edible in a car and we can prove it that is an offence. On some occasions Spado notes they can but in others they cannot. Right now the edibles are not legally on sale. When the edibles are legal it may be easier to prove consumption in a vehicle through the presence of packaging that may be visible.The fine for smoking pot in a car was $672 dollars. There is the same fine for consuming cannabis in or on an off-road vehicle. Other fines are even higher.Supplying marijuana to someone under age 19 or growing non-medical pot in a residence in Manitoba carries a fine of $2,542.Other fines of $672 are for smoking or vaping cannabis in a provincial parks or doing so in a public place.There is a $237 fine for carrying marijuana in or on a vehicle including an off-road vehicle. However, there can be marijuana in the trunk of a car.Where you can buy pot and who can sell it varies from province to province. Manitoba has a hybrid public/private model. The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation will buy cannabis from licensed producers and deliver it, or arrange for delivery to approved privately operated marijuana stores. Details of the arrangements can be found here. Many stores have yet to be opened. More about Marijuana, recreational pot legal in Canada, Winnipeg More news from Marijuana recreational pot leg... Winnipeg