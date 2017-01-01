Email
Top News

Trump to receive Mexican president on January 31: White House

By AFP
Washington - President Donald Trump will receive his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31, the White House said Saturday.

Trump, spokesman slam US media over inaugural crowd coverage

By AFP
Washington - Donald Trump and his chief spokesman launched an unprecedented assault on the media Saturday for a US president's first full day in office, accusing reporters of downplaying the turnout at his inauguration.

Women and men around the world march in protest against President

By Karen Graham
From Washington, D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, and cities across the world, what started as a Facebook post to get a few thousand women to join in a march for women's rights has turned into a global march in protest of Trump's rhetoric and policies.

Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'

By AFP
Kano - As many as 236 people may have been killed in the botched Nigerian air strike against Boko Haram that hit a camp for civilians displaced by the unrest, a local official told AFP on Saturday.

Lice, lung troubles plague migrants in freezing Serbia

By AFP
Belgrade - They cough, suffer from frostbite and are infested with body lice: hundreds of young migrants remain in appalling conditions in derelict Belgrade warehouses in the middle of Serbia's freezing winter.

Top French jihadist held after return from Syria

By AFP
Paris - A high-profile French jihadist was charged with terrorist offences and remanded in custody on Saturday, a day after being transferred to France from Turkey, where he had turned himself in to authorities.

FEC confirms Trump hired actors to attend campaign launch

By Brett Wilkins
Washington - The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has dismissed a case alleging Donald Trump's presidential campaign broke the law by hiring actors to cheer the announcement of his presidential candidacy, while admitting Trump's team paid for their services.

Op-Ed: 5 superb cover songs by Lisa Polizzi: Long Island singer

By Markos Papadatos
Long Island songstress Lisa Polizzi has covered five songs that do justice to the original recordings. Here are five exceptional covers.

Migrants pitch in on Italy avalanche relief effort

By AFP
Penne - A group of asylum-seeking African migrants on Saturday joined volunteers helping the relief effort at an avalanche-hit hotel in earthquake-ravaged central Italy..

The 90's Band returns to Mulcahy's, follows Fleetwood Macked Special

By Markos Papadatos
Wantagh - The 90's Band performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Jan. 20 for "90's Night," following Fleetwood Macked's set.

Gambia's Jammeh leaves power after 22 years

By AFP
Banjul - Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh flew out from the country he ruled for 22 years to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis.

Review: Fleetwood Macked sensational at Mulcahy's in Wantagh Special

By Markos Papadatos
Wantagh - Hillary Epstein delivered as Stevie Nicks in Fleetwood Macked at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island.

Amazon is going to train veterans for jobs in tech

By Owen Weldon
As part of the Joining Forces initiative, Amazon will go through with its plans to train thousands of veterans for jobs in the tech industry.

German foreign minister sees troubled times with Trump

By AFP
Berlin - Germany's foreign minister on Sunday predicted turbulent times ahead for the world following Donald Trump's accession to power in the United States.

Chatting with Sky from the 80's tribute band Jessie's Girl Special

By Markos Papadatos
Huntington - Paul "Sky" Armento, the keyboard player and musical director of Jessie's Girl, sat down and chatted with me prior to their show at The Paramount.

Trump to receive British PM May on Friday: White House

By AFP
Washington - President Donald Trump will welcome British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday in his first meeting with a foreign leader, the White House said Saturday.White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement at a briefing.

Police use shipping containers to separate Brazil prison gangs

By AFP
Natal - Brazilian police used shipping containers on Saturday to try to separate rival gangs in a prison where clashes a week ago left at least 26 people dead.

Dior blasts sweatshirt culture in rave Paris show

By AFP
Paris - Dior struck a blow for the boys and for traditional tailoring Saturday with an all-male show after a week when women turned up on the majority of Paris menswear catwalks.

Op-Ed: Trump attacks news media for not saying his crowds were largest

By Karen Graham
I think I have figured out what Mr. Trump's problem is. He has a dislike for anyone telling him he may not be right about something, and he needs to feel like he is doing everything better than anyone else.

'Catastrophe' declared as wildfires rage in central Chile

By AFP
Metropolitana - Authorities declared a state of catastrophe in central Chile as crews Saturday fought vast forest fires described as the worst in decades.
