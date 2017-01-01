Email
Top News

Radiation in Fukushima reactor No. 2 reaches 'unimaginable' level

By Karen Graham
Radiation levels in reactor No. 2 at the Fukushima nuclear power plant have inexplicable soared to the highest readings recorded since the plant was crippled by a triple meltdown almost six years ago.

Uber's CEO and Trump apparently had a disastrous phone call

By Business Insider
"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," Kalanick wrote in the memo, which was obtained by Business Insider.

Trump visa ban deprives children of parents, life-saving surgery

By Brett Wilkins
President Donald Trump's ban on refugees, immigrants and travelers from seven mainly Muslim countries is having life-or-death consequences for one Iranian baby, while also separating a badly burned Iraqi toddler being treated in Boston from his parents.

Canada fears U.S. repeal of methane rule will hurt competition

By Karen Graham
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), reacted to the US House of Representatives' vote on Friday to repeal the Obama Administration's rule that limits methane emissions, saying the repeal will be harmful to the Canadian energy industry.

Review: New book tells that MI6's man was Popov who was a real James Bond Special

By Jonathan Farrell
Watching the latest Bond movie "Spectre" on Netflix had me thinking about who really was the basis for the "007 James Bond persona?" Was it just one person or several?

Op-Ed: New Deputy Director of CIA ran black site tortured detainees

By Ken Hanly
Washington - In May 2013 the Washington Post's Greg Miller reported that the head of the CIA clandestine service was being shifted from that position in a management shake-up by then-director John Brennan.

Nintendo has sold over 1.5 million NES Classics

By James Walker
Nintendo has now sold over 1.5 million NES Classic consoles, the company's miniaturised version of its retro home gaming system. The Classic remains sold out at retailers worldwide owing to huge demand. Nintendo is now ramping up production.

FSIS OKs use of beef hearts in ground beef but not on label

By Karen Graham
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has pulled a fast one on the American consumer, quietly ending a 40-year rule against using beef hearts and tongue in ground beef.

EU to enlist Libyan tribes to stem migrant flow

By AFP
Valletta - The European Union is to enlist the help of nomadic tribes in southern Libya to stem the flow of African migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Malta's premier said Friday.

Merkel says Europe's future could be two-speed

By AFP
Valletta - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders may commit to a union of "different speeds" when they make a major declaration on its future at a summit in Rome next month.

Party of Haiti president-elect wins majority of parliament

By AFP
Port-au-prince - The party of President-elect Jovenel Moise won a majority in both houses of Haiti's parliament according to results announced Friday, just days before he takes the oath of office.

Afghan police officer kills eight colleagues

By AFP
Mazar-e Sharif - Eight police officers, all members of the same family, were killed in northern Afghanistan on Friday after a colleague working with the Taliban drugged and shot them at a checkpoint, police and government officials said.

Op-Ed: Trump bestows blessings on Wall Street repealing regulations

By Ken Hanly
This week the U.S. Dow Jones Index of stock prices had begun to show signs of investor unease with Trump's actions as it dropped back below its record 20,000 but now Trump is delivering on deregulation and the index has again moved over 20,000 today.

Trump orders review of Dodd-Frank financial reforms

By AFP
Washington - President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a review of key reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, in the first step towards scaling back toughened regulations on the banking industry.

Trump slaps sanctions on Iran as tension mounts

By AFP
Washington - US President Donald Trump slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's weapons procurement network Friday, provoking an angry response from Tehran in what is an increasingly tense stand-off.

Young Romanians protest for their futures

By AFP
Bucharest - Romania's latest government has been in office barely a month and the country is already experiencing its biggest protests since 1989 -- but Laura, an demonstrator in her 30s, is upbeat."Am I optimistic about our future? Yeah!

Denmark seeks harsher punishment for 'revenge porn'

By AFP
Stockholm - Denmark presented Friday a series of measures to curb "revenge porn", the sharing of nude pictures or videos of people online without their consent, including raising the penalty from six months to two years in prison.

Ivanka Trump brand axed at US retailer Nordstrom

By AFP
Washington - US fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped the Ivanka Trump line of shoes and clothing, citing slow sales after a campaign to boycott stores doing business with the new US president's family.

Russia says Damascus embassy came under shell attack

By AFP
Moscow - The Russian embassy in Damascus came under shell fire on Thursday and Friday, the foreign ministry in Moscow said, blaming an attack by "terrorists.

Denmark's Dong Energy to phase out coal by 2023

By Karen Graham
Since its inception in 2006, Denmark's Dong Energy, already a leader in green energy technologies, announced on Thursday they will become 100 percent coal-free by 2023.
