Bacterial cells have been engineered to produce quantities of a chemical called serine. This chemical has a useful function – it is used to manufacture detergents and its acts as a building block for many industrially important chemicals.
Cleveland -
With just four teams left vying for the Lombardi Trophy, the 2016-17 NFL season is nearly complete, but for those on the outside, the time is now to find the help that could make next season memorable.
Oslo -
Oslo will ban diesel cars from the road for at least two days this week in a bid to combat rising air pollution, angering some motorists after they were urged to buy diesel cars a few years ago.
Washington -
As Obama ends his term he has been busy trying to make relations with Russia worse and create other problems for Trump. His most recent move is to try to impose UN sanctions on Syria through the UN Security Council.
Istanbul -
Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after parliament approved, on first reading, a bill critics fear will lead to one-man rule.
London -
Prime Minister Theresa May won endorsement from US President-elect Donald Trump over her Brexit course but sterling plunged on Monday on fears that Britain could be on a collision course with its EU allies.
Kiev -
Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged the international community to remain united in the face of Russian "aggression", insisting sanctions on Moscow should stay over its actions in Ukraine.
Brussels -
EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini on Monday insisted the bloc will stand by the Iran nuclear accord, bluntly condemned by US President-elect Donald Trump, because it serves Europe's security needs.