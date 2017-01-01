|
Truckee -
The massive storm system that came on shore in California Sunday brought with it heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides. The storm is also responsible for the death of one of Calaveras County's oldest residents, the Tunnel Tree.
|
|
By AFP
Baghdad -
Iraqi forces will retake east Mosul from the jihadists within days, a top commander said Monday, after his fighters in the city reached the Tigris River for the first time.
|
|
By AFP
Mosul -
A small white drone hummed into sight and Thaker, a member of Iraq's special forces, grabbed his machinegun and started lighting up the blue sky above eastern Mosul.
|
|
By AFP
Damascus -
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to retake an area that supplies Damascus with water and rejected any negotiations on his departure at upcoming talks in Kazakhstan.
|
|
The new series "The Crown" on Netflix won last night's Golden Globe for Best Drama. It has received rave reviews for its stellar acting and production quality,
|
|
Detroit -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Volkswagen of America's former regulatory compliance chief Oliver Schmidt, charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States
|
|
By AFP
Caracas -
Venezuela's opposition will seek Monday to trigger early elections by declaring that President Nicolas Maduro has "abandoned his post," launching a fresh political battle in a country fighting off economic collapse.
|
|
By AFP
London -
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange insisted Monday that the leaked Democratic Party material they published before the US presidential election did not come from the Russian government.
|
|
By AFP
Paris -
Another 5,000 French Jews emigrated to Israel last year, figures showed Monday, continuing a trend that has seen tens of thousands quit the country after a series of attacks targeting the community.
|
|
Newtown -
A Pennsylvania couple have been charged in connection with the rape, murder and dismemberment of the woman's adopted teenage daughter, as crime investigators say was committed to fulfill the couple's shared "rape-murder fantasy."
|
|
A report from the Council of Foreign relations shows that in 2016 the US dropped an average of 72 bombs every day or three every hour. The think tank, located in New York City, noted that 26,171 bombs were dropped on 6 different countries.
|
|
By AFP
London -
Poland's embassy in London on Monday honoured the British trucker who raised nearly £200,000 (230,000 euros, $243,000) for the family of a Polish driver killed in the Berlin truck attack last month.
|
|
Copenaghen -
A recent concern has been raised about heartburn drugs and a connection to an increased risk of stroke. This follows earlier studies linking this type of medication to dementia, kidney and heart problems. Digital Journal looks into the issue.
|
|
By AFP
Moscow -
The Kremlin Monday branded a hacking report by US intelligence baseless and amateurish, saying Moscow is growing tired of denying claims the Russian government meddled in the US election.
|
|
By AFP
Mexico -
Mexico's new foreign minister vowed on Monday that his country will negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump's administration "without fear.
|
|
Josh Knotts, the 2016 Merlin Award winner, chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in magic and illusions. The Merlin Award is the Academy Award equivalent in magic.
|
|
Toronto -
Provincial Health Minister Eric Hoskins spoke with Toronto mayor John Tory today, telling him the province backs the city's plan to open three safe injection sites, committing to fund the sites at an estimated cost of $1.6 million annually.
|
|
By AFP
Istanbul -
Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralysed traffic for a third straight day Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and hundreds of flights cancelled again.
|
|
By AFP
Jerusalem -
Hundreds of Israelis attended funerals Monday for four soldiers killed when a Palestinian rammed a truck into troops visiting a popular tourist site in a stark reminder of tensions despite a recent lull in violence.
|
|
By AFP
Varsovia -
A cold snap gripping Europe has killed more than 30 people in recent days, left thousands of travellers stranded in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for migrants and the homeless.
