Top News

Heavy desert rain brings millions of shrimps back to life

By Kesavan Unnikrishnan
Millions of mysterious prehistoric tiny shrimp, lying dormant in the desert for many years, hatch in Central Australian desert after record-breaking rain and flash flooding.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first round projections

By Larry Seely
Boston - The 2016-17 NBA season is nearly at the halfway mark and college basketball has entered conference play, giving fans plenty to watch heading towards the playoffs and March madness.

Essential Science: Using bacteria to generate useful chemicals

By Tim Sandle
Bacterial cells have been engineered to produce quantities of a chemical called serine. This chemical has a useful function – it is used to manufacture detergents and its acts as a building block for many industrially important chemicals.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: First round projections and analysis

By Larry Seely
Cleveland - With just four teams left vying for the Lombardi Trophy, the 2016-17 NFL season is nearly complete, but for those on the outside, the time is now to find the help that could make next season memorable.

Controversial Stonehenge tunnel given OK by U.K. government

By Karen Graham
Plan to build a 1.8-mile tunnel near Stonehenge and widen nearby highway A303 has been given the green light by the British government. Construction is estimated to cost £2 billion ($2.4 billion).

Europe's fate 'in our own hands': Merkel after Trump barbs

By AFP
Berlin - German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that "we Europeans have our fate in our own hands", after Donald Trump criticised the EU and praised Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

Oslo temporarily bars diesel cars to combat pollution

By AFP
Oslo - Oslo will ban diesel cars from the road for at least two days this week in a bid to combat rising air pollution, angering some motorists after they were urged to buy diesel cars a few years ago.

Two Canadians, one Italian, Colombian killed in Mexico shooting

By AFP
Playa Del Carmen - Two Canadians, one Italian and a Colombian were among five people killed during a shooting at a Mexican music festival on Monday, a top prosecutor said.

Op-Ed: Obama tries to create problems for Trump before leaving office

By Ken Hanly
Washington - As Obama ends his term he has been busy trying to make relations with Russia worse and create other problems for Trump. His most recent move is to try to impose UN sanctions on Syria through the UN Security Council.

Review: Adam Lambert dedicates 'Faith' performance to George Michael

By Markos Papadatos
Pop superstar Adam Lambert has dedicated his performance of "Faith" to his late musical influence, British musician George Michael.

Key points from Trump interview

By AFP
London - US President-elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers, discussing a range of topics that will hit his inbox following Friday's inauguration.

Lithuania to build fence on border with Russian exclave

By AFP
Vilnius - Lithuania said Monday it plans to use EU funds to build a fence on the border with Russia's highly militarised Kaliningrad exclave to boost security and prevent smuggling.

China will 'take the gloves off' over Taiwan: media

By AFP
Bejing - China is running out of patience with Donald Trump's stance on Taiwan, state media said on Monday, and will "take the gloves off" if he keeps challenging the One China policy.

Turkey takes key step to expanding Erdogan powers

By AFP
Istanbul - Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after parliament approved, on first reading, a bill critics fear will lead to one-man rule.

Kyrgyzstan says 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village

By AFP
Bichkek - A Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport on Monday, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said.

Pound drops after Brexit backing from Trump

By AFP
London - Prime Minister Theresa May won endorsement from US President-elect Donald Trump over her Brexit course but sterling plunged on Monday on fears that Britain could be on a collision course with its EU allies.

Biden urges unity in face of Russian 'aggression'

By AFP
Kiev - Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged the international community to remain united in the face of Russian "aggression", insisting sanctions on Moscow should stay over its actions in Ukraine.

Mogherini says EU to stand by Iran nuclear accord

By AFP
Brussels - EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini on Monday insisted the bloc will stand by the Iran nuclear accord, bluntly condemned by US President-elect Donald Trump, because it serves Europe's security needs.

Congolese M23 rebels cross over from Uganda, 'clash with army'

By AFP
Kinshasa - Armed Congolese rebels crossed back overnight into the country from their longtime refuge in Uganda, prompting fears that a guerilla conflict put to rest in 2013 could be rekindled.

Top Egypt court rejects islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

By AFP
Cairo - Egypt's top administrative court upheld on Monday a ruling voiding a government agreement to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia in a deal that sparked rare protests.
