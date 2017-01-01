Nairobi -
Burundi's environment minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early Sunday, police said, the first assassination of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil in 2015.
Washington -
President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt on a US intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the US election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to US sanctions against Moscow.
Istanbul -
From Space X successfully landing a rocket on a floating platform to NASA's Juno probe reaching Jupiter after a journey of 1.8 billion miles, 2016 has been a year of many accomplishments in the space industry. Let's look at a few of the stories.
Istanbul -
Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded Sunday when a gunman reportedly wearing a Santa outfit stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.
Gunpo -
A giant and very scary-looking manned robot out of James Cameron’s Avatar took its first steps in South Korea the other day. But the giant robot comes in peace, according to its creators at Hankook Mirae Technology, a South Korean robotics firm.
Jerusalem -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security cooperation", his office said.
Seoul -
North Korea is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, leader Kim Jong-Un said Sunday, adding the country had significantly bolstered its nuclear deterrent in 2016.
Estanzuela -
Colombia's National Liberation Army, which has been fighting the government for more than five decades, on Saturday freed a businessman it had held since March.The ELN released Octavio Figueroa in a rural part of eastern Colombia.
Urrao -
Like many Colombians, Johana Martinez and Fabio Grinon are hoping peace will finally take hold in 2017. But for the couple -- both FARC rebels -- it will mean an unfamiliar civilian life with their son."We are so happy to have him here with us.
Damascus -
The lack of water and price gouging of commercially available water is forcing a large proportion of the Syrian population to drink substandard water, according to a leading aid organization.
American Roland Food Corp. of New York, NY, in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is recalling one lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies due to a product quality issue. The recall covers the U.S. and Canada.
Vancouver -
Charges brought against a senior officer with Vancouver PD's Counter Exploitation Unit may result in charges being dropped against people he investigated and might make abused women less likely to go to police for help