Washington -
Donald Trump and his chief spokesman launched an unprecedented assault on the media Saturday for a US president's first full day in office, accusing reporters of downplaying the turnout at his inauguration.
From Washington, D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, and cities across the world, what started as a Facebook post to get a few thousand women to join in a march for women's rights has turned into a global march in protest of Trump's rhetoric and policies.
Belgrade -
They cough, suffer from frostbite and are infested with body lice: hundreds of young migrants remain in appalling conditions in derelict Belgrade warehouses in the middle of Serbia's freezing winter.
Paris -
A high-profile French jihadist was charged with terrorist offences and remanded in custody on Saturday, a day after being transferred to France from Turkey, where he had turned himself in to authorities.
Washington -
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has dismissed a case alleging Donald Trump's presidential campaign broke the law by hiring actors to cheer the announcement of his presidential candidacy, while admitting Trump's team paid for their services.
Washington -
President Donald Trump will welcome British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday in his first meeting with a foreign leader, the White House said Saturday.White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement at a briefing.
I think I have figured out what Mr. Trump's problem is. He has a dislike for anyone telling him he may not be right about something, and he needs to feel like he is doing everything better than anyone else.