Top News

Why home solar power should not be stored

By Tim Sandle
Austin - For homes with solar power it might seem like a good idea to store the energy collected that isn’t needed for later use. However, a new report finds that storing solar energy for night-time use increases both energy consumption and emissions.

Op-Ed: Cannabis oil and Huntington’s Disease: Yes, it works Special

By Paul Wallis
Ottawa - I had to check it out. A young lady on Facebook stood up, smiled and walked. It was a major achievement for Erin Wade, who has Huntington’s Disease. She’d just had some cannabis oil. Nobody’s even too sure why it works, but it does.

Weakening gasoline demand in U.S. has refiners worried

By Karen Graham
U.S. refiners are facing the prospect of another year of dismal earnings as a weakening demand for gasoline at the pumps continues its downward spiral.

Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's for Super Bowl weekend Special

By Markos Papadatos
Wantagh - On Feb. 4, Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot, performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, just in time for the Super Bowl weekend.

Trump under fire for saying he respects 'killer' Putin

By AFP
Palm Beach - President Donald Trump drew fire from Republicans and Democrats alike Sunday, after he defended a softer stance on Russia, playing down political assassinations and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kurdish politician urges 'new peace era' in Turkey after jail

By AFP
Mardin - A respected pro-Kurdish politician said Sunday after his release following over two months in jail that both Kurds and the Turkish government should embrace a new era of peace to end a decades-long conflict.

Solar power and electric cars could halt fossil fuels by 2020

By Karen Graham
Fossil fuels will soon be a thing of the past as renewable energy sources are being embraced globally and the technologies behind electric cars, solar and wind power make them less costly to consumers.

Terrified nine-year-old girl calls 911, reports dad driving drunk

By Arthur Weinreb
Friday, police in Glynn County, Georgia released the audio of a 911 call made by a nine-year-old girl. The frightened girl said she and her younger sister were in the car with their father who was driving drunk and begged the dispatcher to help her.

Don't kid yourselves — Trump still has close ties to his business

By Karen Graham
New documents have emerged that confirm President Trump retains a direct tie to his business interests worldwide through a Revocable Trust now being overseen by one of his two sons and a longtime executive of the Trump organization.

Connected wearable garment fashioned from graphene

By Tim Sandle
Manchester - Graphene is the basis of a new generation of flexible and efficient electronic devices. It has now been used to fabricate a garment, and the garment is suitable for the latest wearable technology.

How mental health issues can change sporting performance

By Tim Sandle
A decline in form and a bad run of results for a high performing sports player can be tied to a mental health issue. To help study the effects, with a view of aiding to sports stars of today, researchers have investigated some high profile players.

Op-Ed: Eastern commander Haftar intends to take power in Libya

By Ken Hanly
According to the London-Based Alhayat newspaper, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar told the French Ambassador, Brigitte Curmi that he is intending to take power in Libya and is not ready to engage in a dialogue with his rivals.

French presidential campaign goes high-tech with hologram rally

By AFP
Paris - French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon appeared to supporters by hologram on Sunday in a technological first for a presidential campaign in France.

Windows 'game changing' update leaked online

By Tim Sandle
Microsoft, busy on developing a new version of Windows 10, will not be happy that designs for new platform have been leaked online. The key update is a cloud-based competitor to Google's cloud-based ChromeOS.

Mike Pence warns Iran against testing Trump's resolve

By AFP
Washington - US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview airing Sunday warned Iran "not to test the resolve" of the Donald Trump administration, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran following a ballistic missile test launch.

Death toll from Afghan avalanches tops 100

By AFP
Kabul - More than 100 people have been killed in a series of avalanches triggered by days of heavy snowfall around Afghanistan, including 50 in one village, officials said Sunday, warning the death toll could rise still further.

Hydrogen production advanced through electron spinning

By Tim Sandle
Hydrogen is one of the potential renewable energy sources and part of the strategy to reduce the use of fossil fuels. One of the problems is dealing with the generation of the chemical hydrogen peroxide. A new method overcomes this.

Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

By AFP
Istanbul - Turkey is once again facing off against historic foe-turned-ally Greece in one of their fiercest rows in years, though the war of words is unlikely to spill over into military confrontation.

Sapphire Jubilee to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 65-year reign

By Karen Graham
The UK will be celebrating the Sapphire Jubilee marking Queen Elizabeth II's unprecedented 65-year reign on Monday. The British monarch will be spending her Accession day away from the public eye, though, says Buckingham Palace.

'Half a million' attend Romania protests

By AFP
Bucharest - An esimated half-million Romanians took to the street in another night of protests Sunday, with many calling on the government to quit even after it scrapped the corruption legislation that sparked the week of public outrage.
