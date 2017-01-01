Email
Top News

Yemen rebels mount resistance in key port city

By AFP
Aden - Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government forces, military and health officials said Thursday.

Sex, love, libido: Helpline brings succour to Afghan youth

By AFP
Kabul - "I cannot do it without Viagra," the anonymous Afghan caller whispered into the phone, wary of being overheard by his family.The voice on the other end of the line was soothing, professional and reassuring: "Dear brother, don't be embarrassed.

Cats are as smart as dogs: Study

By Tim Sandle
Dog owners and cat owners, along with those who own both, occasionally discuss and dispute whether dogs are smarter than cats, or vice versa. A new study suggests it's a dead heat: they are both as smart as each other.

Review: Soulpepperʼs ʻThe Last Wifeʼ is a Tudor tale for our times Special

By Jeff Cottrill
Toronto - Kate Hennig’s “The Last Wife” may be ostensibly about Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine Parr, but it’s misleading to view the play as a history lesson. Considering recent world events, it seems to be about now more than any other period.

Jihadists lose ground around Libya's second city

By AFP
Benghazi - Forces loyal to Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar battling jihadists around second city Benghazi said Wednesday they had taken one of the last remaining strongholds of the militants.

Kenyan doctors given another five days to end strike

By AFP
Nairobi - A Kenyan court on Thursday gave doctors and nurses five days to end a crippling nationwide strike, reneging on an earlier threat to jail union officials.

Op-Ed: Ancient Grains get the spotlight at annual Winter Food Show Special

By Jonathan Farrell
San Francisco - This past weekend, Pereg Natural Foods featured among its culinary delights the ancient grains of Farro and Freekeh. These little-known grains in the West are joining the ranks of popular healthier grain-alternatives like quinoa.

Vivaldi calls on Microsoft to 'do the right thing' about Edge

By James Walker
The creators of Vivaldi, the new browser that's a spiritual successor to Opera, have called on Microsoft to "do the right thing" over its aggressive promotion of Windows 10's Edge. The company's CEO said it's too complicated to change the default browser.

Trump expected to halt refugee program, restrict Muslim visitors

By AFP
Washington - President Donald Trump is reportedly poised on Thursday to suspend the US refugee program for four months and halt visas for travellers from seven Muslim countries.

Police officers threaten to seize phone of man filming arrest

By Arthur Weinreb
Toronto - Toronto police officers threatened to seize the phone of a man who was filming a violent arrest. The Toronto Police Service justified the force used but said officers had no authority to seize the man's phone as he was not interfering with the officers.

Drone attacks resume in Yemen under Trump's presidency

By Ken Hanly
Already Trump has shown that he will carry on using targeted drone strikes as Obama had done. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday strikes were carried out in Yemen killing a number of Al Qaeda militants.

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Toronto Raptors latest projections

By Larry Seely
Toronto - Despite a recent losing streak, Toronto is having another solid NBA season as the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference, just three games behind front-runner Cleveland.

Poland inks deal with France's DCNS to build subs

By AFP
Varsovia - Poland's state-owned defence consortium PGZ on Wednesday said it had signed a partnership agreement with French naval shipbuilder DCNS, notably to build submarines.

Plastic bags banned in one of world's most populous regions

By Karen Graham
India's National Capital Region is home to 54 million people, and the use of plastic bags and cups has been outlawed since the first day of January. They join a select club that also includes Puerto Rico and the state of California.

Neuroscientists determine what makes consciousness

By Tim Sandle
Neuroscientists have been studying the brain for the neural networks associated with consciousness. The identification of the brain network necessary for consciousness has come about through magnetic resonance imaging.

Review: Xenia Ghali stunning on new dance track 'Places' Special

By Markos Papadatos
Xenia Ghali stuns on her new electronic track "Places," which is the follow-up to her smash single "Under These Lights."

Trump far from first protectionist in the White House

By AFP
Washington - A protectionist president for the land of the free market: Donald Trump's new direction for the US economy may seem incongruous but restraints on trade have a long history in the White House.

Trump orders work to start on Mexico border wall

By AFP
Washington - President Donald Trump ordered work to begin on planning and building a wall on the Mexican border, sounding a hardline tone on immigration as he moved to fulfill a key campaign pledge.

Kuwait executions part of 'alarming trend' in Middle East: HRW

By AFP
Kuwait City - Human Rights Watch criticised Kuwait on Thursday for ending a moratorium on executions by hanging seven people, saying the action was part of a worrying regional rise in use of the death penalty.

US warns over anti-American violence risk in Turkey

By AFP
Istanbul - The United States embassy in Turkey on Thursday warned against the risk of attacks against its citizens in the country after a rise in anti-American rhetoric.
