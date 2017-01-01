Email
Top News

California's iconic giant Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' succumbs to storm

By Karen Graham
Truckee - The massive storm system that came on shore in California Sunday brought with it heavy rains, flooding, and mudslides. The storm is also responsible for the death of one of Calaveras County's oldest residents, the Tunnel Tree.

Iraq eyes recapture of east Mosul within days

By AFP
Baghdad - Iraqi forces will retake east Mosul from the jihadists within days, a top commander said Monday, after his fighters in the city reached the Tigris River for the first time.

In Mosul, Iraq forces face IS drones, mortars, car bombs

By AFP
Mosul - A small white drone hummed into sight and Thaker, a member of Iraq's special forces, grabbed his machinegun and started lighting up the blue sky above eastern Mosul.

Syria's Assad vows to retake key area near Damascus

By AFP
Damascus - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to retake an area that supplies Damascus with water and rejected any negotiations on his departure at upcoming talks in Kazakhstan.

Op-Ed: Netflix' 'The Crown' debuts at a time of Presidential concerns Special

By Jonathan Farrell
The new series "The Crown" on Netflix won last night's Golden Globe for Best Drama. It has received rave reviews for its stellar acting and production quality,

FBI arrests Volkswagen executive over conspiracy charges

By Karen Graham
Detroit - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Volkswagen of America's former regulatory compliance chief Oliver Schmidt, charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States

Venezuela opposition sets up new showdown with Maduro

By AFP
Caracas - Venezuela's opposition will seek Monday to trigger early elections by declaring that President Nicolas Maduro has "abandoned his post," launching a fresh political battle in a country fighting off economic collapse.

Assange hits back after US intelligence hack report

By AFP
London - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange insisted Monday that the leaked Democratic Party material they published before the US presidential election did not come from the Russian government.

Another 5,000 Jews quit France for Israel: agency

By AFP
Paris - Another 5,000 French Jews emigrated to Israel last year, figures showed Monday, continuing a trend that has seen tens of thousands quit the country after a series of attacks targeting the community.

PA couple accused of 'fantasy' rape, murder of adopted daughter

By Brett Wilkins
Newtown - A Pennsylvania couple have been charged in connection with the rape, murder and dismemberment of the woman's adopted teenage daughter, as crime investigators say was committed to fulfill the couple's shared "rape-murder fantasy."

Op-Ed: U.S. drops on average 72 bombs each day throughout the globe

By Ken Hanly
A report from the Council of Foreign relations shows that in 2016 the US dropped an average of 72 bombs every day or three every hour. The think tank, located in New York City, noted that 26,171 bombs were dropped on 6 different countries.

Poland honours Briton who raised funds for slain trucker's family

By AFP
London - Poland's embassy in London on Monday honoured the British trucker who raised nearly £200,000 (230,000 euros, $243,000) for the family of a Polish driver killed in the Berlin truck attack last month.

Essential Science: Heartburn drugs may raise stroke risk

By Tim Sandle
Copenaghen - A recent concern has been raised about heartburn drugs and a connection to an increased risk of stroke. This follows earlier studies linking this type of medication to dementia, kidney and heart problems. Digital Journal looks into the issue.

Russia 'tired' of 'amateurish' US hacking claims

By AFP
Moscow - The Kremlin Monday branded a hacking report by US intelligence baseless and amateurish, saying Moscow is growing tired of denying claims the Russian government meddled in the US election.

Mexico says will negotiate with Trump 'without fear'

By AFP
Mexico - Mexico's new foreign minister vowed on Monday that his country will negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump's administration "without fear.

Chatting with illusionist Josh Knotts: 2016 Merlin Award winner Special

By Markos Papadatos
Josh Knotts, the 2016 Merlin Award winner, chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in magic and illusions. The Merlin Award is the Academy Award equivalent in magic.

Safe injection sites OKed — Toronto gears up to fight drug crisis

By Karen Graham
Toronto - Provincial Health Minister Eric Hoskins spoke with Toronto mayor John Tory today, telling him the province backs the city's plan to open three safe injection sites, committing to fund the sites at an estimated cost of $1.6 million annually.

New snowfalls close Bosphorus, cancel Istanbul flights

By AFP
Istanbul - Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralysed traffic for a third straight day Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and hundreds of flights cancelled again.

Israel buries soldiers killed in truck-ramming attack

By AFP
Jerusalem - Hundreds of Israelis attended funerals Monday for four soldiers killed when a Palestinian rammed a truck into troops visiting a popular tourist site in a stark reminder of tensions despite a recent lull in violence.

Europe cold snap kills dozens, prompts travel chaos

By AFP
Varsovia - A cold snap gripping Europe has killed more than 30 people in recent days, left thousands of travellers stranded in snow-covered Turkey and brought fresh misery for migrants and the homeless.
