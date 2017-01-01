Email
Top News

Op-Ed: Immigration ban unconstitutional — Angers the Tech community

By Karen Graham
Trump's executive order on immigration sent shockwaves through the technology industry, with some leaders calling the order immoral, un-American, and unconstitutional.

New data: Pipeline leaks caused by human error are increasing

By Karen Graham
New data compiled by Canada's National Energy Board shows that pipeline leaks have increased four-fold annually, with human error increasingly being a factor in the incidents.

Review: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot excellent at The Paramount Special

By Markos Papadatos
Huntington - On Jan. 28, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot performed at The Paramount in Huntington for a sold-out venue, where they paid homage to the music of Billy Joel.

Op-Ed: Trump's refugee ban is ugly, deadly history repeating itself

By Brett Wilkins
It's cliché to say, even during these dire days, that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. But in a nation steeped in historical ignorance and enduring racism, it's all too easy to slip back into darkness, as current events prove.

Canada will accept refugees banned from entering U.S.: Trudeau

By Arthur Weinreb
Ottawa - The prime minister announced Canada will accept refugees refused entry into the United States after Friday's executive order was signed by the president. The Canadian government also announced dual citizens in Canada will not be affected by the order.

Britain wins exemption on Trump visa ban as PM faces criticism

By AFP
London - British Prime Minister Theresa May faced criticism on Sunday for her initial response to Donald Trump's border clampdown, as the UK won an exemption for its citizens from the US president's restrictions.

Millionaire giving away entire home for free

By Owen Weldon
Preston - Marco Robinson, a millionaire from England who used to sleep rough on the streets, is giving away an entire fully-furnished home for free.

Increased rates of exercise correlate with reduced risk of death

By Tim Sandle
Many people struggle to meet health recommendations for daily exercise. Some, instead, manage intensive weekend bursts. This may also have benefits, according to a new study.

Five killed in worst clash in weeks in Ukraine rebel east

By AFP
Kiev - Four soldiers and one rebel fighter were killed in fresh fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed insurgents Sunday, the bloodiest clash in weeks in the war-torn country's east.

Interview: Actor Kelly Karavites opens up about acting career Special

By Markos Papadatos
Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Kelly Karavites chatted with Digital Journal about his acting background and success with "Mommy's Box."

Review: Brantley Gilbert incredible on new album 'The Devil Don't Sleep' Special

By Markos Papadatos
Country singer Brantley Gilbert is back with his new studio album "The Devil Don't Sleep," and it is an awesome collection.

The moon is older than previously thought

By Tim Sandle
The moon is probably 40 to 140 million years older than previously thought. This is based on new analysis of samples brought back from Apollo 14 which have been subjected to more sophisticated testing.

Largest coal-fired power plant in western US may close this year

By Karen Graham
Page - The largest coal-fired power plant in the western part of the U.S, - and one of the largest climate polluters in the nation - may close later this year, striking a symbolic blow to the future of the coal industry.

Review: T2 Trainspotting remains a class ensemble piece Special

By Tim Sandle
London - Going back to a much-loved movie and making a sequel twenty years on could have proved a recipe for disaster, yet Danny Boyle has made a follow-up to his movie 'Trainspotting' that seamlessly connects with the original.

Op-Ed: One US special forces member killed 3 injured in Yemen attack

By Ken Hanly
Just a few days after the first drone attacks in Yemen under the Trump presidency took place, Trump authorized a commando attack on an Al Qaeda headquarters in the province of Al-Bayda

40,000 Romanians protest against amnesty bill

By AFP
Bucharest - Around 40,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Bucharest and other Romanian towns Sunday, to protest controversial decrees to pardon corrupt politicians and decriminalise other offences.

Six teens found dead after garden party in Germany

By AFP
Frankfurt Am Main - Six teenagers were found dead Sunday after holding a party in a garden shed, said police in Germany who suggested carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause.The youths, five young men and a young woman.

Chatting with Carmine Giglio: Acclaimed musician from Big Shot Special

By Markos Papadatos
Huntington - Carmine Giglio, the keyboard player of Big Shot, sat down and chatted with me prior to their January 28 concert at The Paramount.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love talks plans for 2017 Special

By Markos Papadatos
New York - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love chatted with me about her plans for 2017. She also reflected back on some of her proudest moments in 2016.

US elite forces in deadly raid on Qaeda in Yemen

By AFP
Aden - Elite US forces launched a dawn raid against Al-Qaeda in Yemen on Sunday, killing at least 14 suspected jihadists in an operation in which an American soldier also died.
