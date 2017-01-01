|
|
|
By AFP
Aden -
Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government forces, military and health officials said Thursday.
|
|
By AFP
Kabul -
"I cannot do it without Viagra," the anonymous Afghan caller whispered into the phone, wary of being overheard by his family.The voice on the other end of the line was soothing, professional and reassuring: "Dear brother, don't be embarrassed.
|
|
Dog owners and cat owners, along with those who own both, occasionally discuss and dispute whether dogs are smarter than cats, or vice versa. A new study suggests it's a dead heat: they are both as smart as each other.
|
|
Toronto -
Kate Hennig’s “The Last Wife” may be ostensibly about Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine Parr, but it’s misleading to view the play as a history lesson. Considering recent world events, it seems to be about now more than any other period.
|
|
By AFP
Benghazi -
Forces loyal to Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar battling jihadists around second city Benghazi said Wednesday they had taken one of the last remaining strongholds of the militants.
|
|
By AFP
Nairobi -
A Kenyan court on Thursday gave doctors and nurses five days to end a crippling nationwide strike, reneging on an earlier threat to jail union officials.
|
|
San Francisco -
This past weekend, Pereg Natural Foods featured among its culinary delights the ancient grains of Farro and Freekeh. These little-known grains in the West are joining the ranks of popular healthier grain-alternatives like quinoa.
|
|
The creators of Vivaldi, the new browser that's a spiritual successor to Opera, have called on Microsoft to "do the right thing" over its aggressive promotion of Windows 10's Edge. The company's CEO said it's too complicated to change the default browser.
|
|
By AFP
Washington -
President Donald Trump is reportedly poised on Thursday to suspend the US refugee program for four months and halt visas for travellers from seven Muslim countries.
|
|
Toronto -
Toronto police officers threatened to seize the phone of a man who was filming a violent arrest. The Toronto Police Service justified the force used but said officers had no authority to seize the man's phone as he was not interfering with the officers.
|
|
Already Trump has shown that he will carry on using targeted drone strikes as Obama had done. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday strikes were carried out in Yemen killing a number of Al Qaeda militants.
|
|
Toronto -
Despite a recent losing streak, Toronto is having another solid NBA season as the Raptors sit second in the Eastern Conference, just three games behind front-runner Cleveland.
|
|
By AFP
Varsovia -
Poland's state-owned defence consortium PGZ on Wednesday said it had signed a partnership agreement with French naval shipbuilder DCNS, notably to build submarines.
|
|
India's National Capital Region is home to 54 million people, and the use of plastic bags and cups has been outlawed since the first day of January. They join a select club that also includes Puerto Rico and the state of California.
|
|
Neuroscientists have been studying the brain for the neural networks associated with consciousness. The identification of the brain network necessary for consciousness has come about through magnetic resonance imaging.
|
|
Xenia Ghali stuns on her new electronic track "Places," which is the follow-up to her smash single "Under These Lights."
|
|
By AFP
Washington -
A protectionist president for the land of the free market: Donald Trump's new direction for the US economy may seem incongruous but restraints on trade have a long history in the White House.
|
|
By AFP
Washington -
President Donald Trump ordered work to begin on planning and building a wall on the Mexican border, sounding a hardline tone on immigration as he moved to fulfill a key campaign pledge.
|
|
By AFP
Kuwait City -
Human Rights Watch criticised Kuwait on Thursday for ending a moratorium on executions by hanging seven people, saying the action was part of a worrying regional rise in use of the death penalty.
|
|
By AFP
Istanbul -
The United States embassy in Turkey on Thursday warned against the risk of attacks against its citizens in the country after a rise in anti-American rhetoric.
|