Top News

Burundi minister assassinated: police

By AFP
Nairobi - Burundi's environment minister was shot dead in the capital Bujumbura early Sunday, police said, the first assassination of its kind since the country was plunged into political turmoil in 2015.

Trump again doubts US intelligence on Russian hacking

By AFP
Washington - President-elect Donald Trump again cast doubt on a US intelligence finding that Russia meddled in the US election through computer hacking, a conclusion that led to US sanctions against Moscow.

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 35 in New Year carnage

By AFP
Istanbul - Thirty-five people were killed when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed an Istanbul nightclub as revellers were celebrating New Year, the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016.

The year in space — Headlines that made the news in 2016

By Karen Graham
From Space X successfully landing a rocket on a floating platform to NASA's Juno probe reaching Jupiter after a journey of 1.8 billion miles, 2016 has been a year of many accomplishments in the space industry. Let's look at a few of the stories.

Elite Iraq units link up for Mosul assault: officers

By AFP
Mosul - Two elite Iraqi units linked up in Mosul on Saturday and will form a joint front to advance westward against the Islamic State group, officers said.

Cyprus volunteers struggle to feed soaring cat population

By AFP
Paphos - Legend has it that a Roman empress first brought cats to Cyprus to do battle with poisonous snakes, but centuries later it's the island's financial crisis that has sparked a population boom.

Turkey nightclub attack: What we know

By AFP
Istanbul - Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded Sunday when a gunman reportedly wearing a Santa outfit stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.

Op-Ed: 5 Top Female Music Interviews of 2016

By Markos Papadatos
Digital Journal ranked its Top five female interviews of 2016 in music. These five women are arranged in alphabetical order.

S Korea acting president promises return to stability

By AFP
Seoul - South Korea's acting president pledged a return to stability in a New Year message aimed at reassuring the country after a political crisis triggered President Park Geun-Hye's impeachment.

South Korea's 'Method-2' manned robot takes its first steps

By Karen Graham
Gunpo - A giant and very scary-looking manned robot out of James Cameron’s Avatar took its first steps in South Korea the other day. But the giant robot comes in peace, according to its creators at Hankook Mirae Technology, a South Korean robotics firm.

For poor Algerians, mass weddings a chance to celebrate

By AFP
In Salah - Gathered in a tent in the Algerian desert, 30 young women are preparing for a big day many thought they could never afford -- a wedding.

Deal reached to end DRCongo political crisis

By AFP
Kinshasa - The government and opposition parties in the DR Congo clinched a hard-won deal over President Joseph Kabila's fate, ending a political crisis that sparked months of deadly unrest.

Israel PM discusses Syria conflict with Putin

By AFP
Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security cooperation", his office said.

Kim says N. Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'

By AFP
Seoul - North Korea is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, leader Kim Jong-Un said Sunday, adding the country had significantly bolstered its nuclear deterrent in 2016.

Colombia's ELN rebels free captive businessman

By AFP
Estanzuela - Colombia's National Liberation Army, which has been fighting the government for more than five decades, on Saturday freed a businessman it had held since March.The ELN released Octavio Figueroa in a rural part of eastern Colombia.

FARC rebels look to New Year to consolidate peace

By AFP
Urrao - Like many Colombians, Johana Martinez and Fabio Grinon are hoping peace will finally take hold in 2017. But for the couple -- both FARC rebels -- it will mean an unfamiliar civilian life with their son."We are so happy to have him here with us.

Damascus water shortage risks pandemic

By Tim Sandle
Damascus - The lack of water and price gouging of commercially available water is forcing a large proportion of the Syrian population to drink substandard water, according to a leading aid organization.

Anchovy-stuffed olives from Spain recalled in U.S., Canada

By Karen Graham
American Roland Food Corp. of New York, NY, in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is recalling one lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies due to a product quality issue. The recall covers the U.S. and Canada.

Senior Vancouver detective charged with sexual exploitation

By Arthur Weinreb
Vancouver - Charges brought against a senior officer with Vancouver PD's Counter Exploitation Unit may result in charges being dropped against people he investigated and might make abused women less likely to go to police for help

China jails 16 for trafficking in organs

By AFP
Bejing - Sixteen people including two surgeons have been jailed for between two and five years in China for trafficking in human organs, a practice still widespread in the country.
