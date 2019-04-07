Wiebe Wakker completes three-year world tour in his electric car

By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Travel Sydney - Dutchman Wiebe Wakker has a major reason to celebrate. He just finished his world tour in his electric car. This journey took three years to complete and it ended in Sydney, Australia. Most impressive is the fact that he accomplished this without a single drop of fuel. Wakker departed the Netherlands on March 15, 2016, and has spent a total of 1,119 days traveling more than 95,000 km (59,000 miles) and visiting 33 countries to try and draw attention to the durability and sustainability of electric cars. The journey ended at the Royal Botanical Gardens by the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Wiebe Wakker driving from the Netherlands to the other side of the world in an electric car. Wiebe Wakker Regarding this impressive travel milestone, Wakker remarked on Wakker's goal with this trip was to prove how viable electric vehicles are, and he is extremely grateful for the kindness that he received from people all over the globe. People from all over the world provided Wakker with good, as well as places to stay and places to charge his electric car along the way. To learn more about his "Plug Me In" initiative, check out its He accomplished this worldwide tour in his electric Volkswagen Golf. This "Plug Me In" project was the longest journey ever recorded in an electric car. The mission of this adventure was to both inspire and educate on a "carbon-free future." Wakker kicked off his worldwide tour in the Netherlands on March 15, 2006, where he traveled over 59,000 miles (95,000 kilometers) over the course of 1,119 days. In doing so, he visited 33 countries as he emphasized the importance of sustainable mobility.Most impressive is the fact that he accomplished this without a single drop of fuel.Wakker departed the Netherlands on March 15, 2016, and has spent a total of 1,119 days traveling more than 95,000 km (59,000 miles) and visiting 33 countries to try and draw attention to the durability and sustainability of electric cars. The journey ended at the Royal Botanical Gardens by the Sydney Opera House in Australia.Regarding this impressive travel milestone, Wakker remarked on social media that he made it. He was able to successfully drive in his electric car from Amsterdam to Sydney. "Finished just now at the @RBGSydney and wow so proud," he tweeted to his fans and followers.Wakker's goal with this trip was to prove how viable electric vehicles are, and he is extremely grateful for the kindness that he received from people all over the globe. People from all over the world provided Wakker with good, as well as places to stay and places to charge his electric car along the way.To learn more about his "Plug Me In" initiative, check out its official website and his Facebook page More about Wiebe Wakker, World, Tour, Electric car, Australia Wiebe Wakker World Tour Electric car Australia