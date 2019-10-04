By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Travel Chernobyl - The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the scene of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has seen a huge increase in visitor numbers in recent years as part of a growing global interest in dark tourism. Now, Ukraine has made it a tourist destination. "We must give this territory of Ukraine a new life," Zelensky said at the time. "Until now, Chernobyl was a negative part of Ukraine's brand. It's time to change it." And change it they did, sort of. There are new hiking trails and waterways, as well as improved mobile phone reception and the lifting of filming restrictions. And recently, according to the The Chernobyl nuclear power plant with the New Safe Confinement dome covering the remains of the fourth reactor Genya SAVILOV, AFP Chernobyl is isolated no more Prior to the July announcement, visitors to Chernobyl were limited in what they could see - being limited to viewing the power plant from the outside, as well as a visit to the deserted and ghostly town of Pripyat and its dilapidated buildings and never-used Ferris wheel. Many of us remember hearing the news of the But the action led to an explosion that killed at least 28 people in the immediate aftermath and contaminated the surrounding area. Another 14 suspected radiation-induced cancer deaths followed within the next 10 years. The nearby Visitors to the Chernobyl exclusion zone can buy snack, souvenirs, gas masks and hazmat suits Genya SAVILOV, AFP Control room four is located inside the new metal dome that encases the destroyed reactor in order to prevent radioactive material from leaking out. The structure is said to be able to withstand a tornado and last for 100 years. Weighing in at Taking the tour Many people might ask, "Is it safe to tour the control room?" Some members of the press were given the tour recently, and the narratives and images are stark enough to leave some people quaking in their shoes. And the fact that there is still a lot of radioactivity at the site may give some people the willies. The huge metal dome that now covers the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is one of the main tourist attractions Sergei SUPINSKY, AFP/File The visitors are well protected from the radiation in the room. "We are bundled into the same protective clothes when we enter the main administration building on the sprawling industrial site. Dark blue jackets – padded against the freezing temperatures outside – are donned last, along with bright orange hard hats and white masks." The ferris wheel in Pripyat was never used. The Chernobyl accident happened a few days before it was scheduled to open. Justin Stahlman from Montréal, Canada The visitors are also given official radiation monitors that are pinned to their chests. Macallister writes that an Italian journalist had brought his own hand-held Geiger counter, and as they walked through the room, it crackled loudly, reminding everyone just how real the place was. Just so everyone knows - you are only allowed to stay in the control room for a few minutes - after all, an estimated 200 tons of radioactive fuel remains contained inside the plant. The The control room of Chernobyl reactor number four has officially been opened to the public. Dark blue jackets – padded against the freezing temperatures outside – are donned last, along with bright orange hard hats and white masks."The visitors are also given official radiation monitors that are pinned to their chests. Macallister writes that an Italian journalist had brought his own hand-held Geiger counter, and as they walked through the room, it crackled loudly, reminding everyone just how real the place was.Just so everyone knows - you are only allowed to stay in the control room for a few minutes - after all, an estimated 200 tons of radioactive fuel remains contained inside the plant.The video accompanying this story was produced by Photographers Without Borders on May 24, 2019. It takes you right into Control Room Four in the reactor building. It is well worth watching.