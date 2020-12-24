Special By By Joseph Boltrukiewicz 11 mins ago in Travel Moyogalpa - In Central American country of Nicaragua, right in the centre of it, one can see a bigger size lake and in the middle of it there’s quite a large island – Isla de Ometepe (Ometepe Island) – that’s where I once ended up on. Approaching Moyogalpa on La Isla de Ometepe on the ferry boat from San Jorge. In the background, volcano Concepcion. Joseph Boltrukiewicz There’s plenty of everything here for traveling people – small hotels, hostels and bed-and-breakfasts, good enough for anybody to stay here or go further to explore the island’s two volcanoes, Concepcion and Maderas. They can be easily toured on a perfect 8-loop around the Ometepe when renting a quad or motorbike that can challenge rough roads all the way around this tiny island. The perfect loop will usually take a day to complete. The boss supervising all the baking activity in family owned bakery in Moyogalpa, Ometepe Island, Nicaragua. Joseph Boltrukiewicz When wandering the streets of seemingly the place of nowhere, I come across a small bakery which draws my attention with its smell of baked goodies. With Spanish at best to my disposal I am asking a question if I can take a peek inside the bakery and take a few shots. The nice and friendly owner, when seeing a gringo with quite a large Canon barrel lets me into the middle of dough making activity and ready formed goodies that are waiting for their turn to be baked. Lots of handwork must be out into a dough making, no machinery, all dough making is done by hand. Joseph Boltrukiewicz I venture inside and nobody is even paying a bit of attention that someone from the street just got in. A few guys are really busy with forming buns and other size baking goodies that are soon ready to go baking in the outside oven. Only the supervisor seems to be keeping his lazy eye on all those working at different stages of dough making and forming it in variety of products. Placing formed raw goodies on the baking pans and after their treatment they go to the oven. Joseph Boltrukiewicz I am asking the boss for permission to take a few pictures from the inside and easily get it. He also encourages me to go outside and talk to the family owner of the bakery but I am mostly interested in what’s going on in the middle of the bakery itself. I am amazed to see this baking goodies production being done all by hands’ work. It’s easy to see where the dough is primarily made, then it goes to another area of forming and laying on the big pans before being taken away to the oven. Outside oven where the final process of baking goodies takes place. Joseph Boltrukiewicz In its focal point where the ferry boats come after a sweaty, slow and chugging trip from Rivas and then San Jorge, there’s quite a large crowd of tourists who come here: either escaping their busy life or just looking for a perfect solitude far away from noisy and full of tourists Managua or Granada.There’s plenty of everything here for traveling people – small hotels, hostels and bed-and-breakfasts, good enough for anybody to stay here or go further to explore the island’s two volcanoes, Concepcion and Maderas. They can be easily toured on a perfect 8-loop around the Ometepe when renting a quad or motorbike that can challenge rough roads all the way around this tiny island. The perfect loop will usually take a day to complete.When wandering the streets of seemingly the place of nowhere, I come across a small bakery which draws my attention with its smell of baked goodies. With Spanish at best to my disposal I am asking a question if I can take a peek inside the bakery and take a few shots. The nice and friendly owner, when seeing a gringo with quite a large Canon barrel lets me into the middle of dough making activity and ready formed goodies that are waiting for their turn to be baked.I venture inside and nobody is even paying a bit of attention that someone from the street just got in. A few guys are really busy with forming buns and other size baking goodies that are soon ready to go baking in the outside oven. Only the supervisor seems to be keeping his lazy eye on all those working at different stages of dough making and forming it in variety of products.I am asking the boss for permission to take a few pictures from the inside and easily get it. He also encourages me to go outside and talk to the family owner of the bakery but I am mostly interested in what’s going on in the middle of the bakery itself.I am amazed to see this baking goodies production being done all by hands’ work. It’s easy to see where the dough is primarily made, then it goes to another area of forming and laying on the big pans before being taken away to the oven. More about moyogalpa, Nicaragua, isla de ometepe More news from moyogalpa Nicaragua isla de ometepe