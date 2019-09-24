By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Travel An innovative new startup - Air Doctor - which helps global travelers to find local doctors, has secured $3.1 million in seed funding. The money will be used to help the service to expand further and to reach more passengers. Based on initial success and positive ratings from customers, the startup has secured seed funding of $3.1 million, led by The basis of Israel-based Air Doctor's service is that the company partners and negotiates rates with physicians around the globe. This frees up insurance providers from the laborious and lengthy task of negotiating hundreds of contracts. Air Doctor' provides a fully automated process (eliminating the need for paperwork), which enables customers to independently book an appointment with a medical professional (generalist or specialist). Care is delivered as close to the customer as possible, even within a hotel room where possible. The claim process is cash-free, and it is processed through a mobile application. Discussing the concept further, Yuval Zimerman, Director of Marketing & Global Partnerships at of Air Doctor So far, the Even the most seasoned travelers may be unsure of how to contact a reputable medical professional should an issue arise when they are on a trip. This is where Air Doctor comes in. Air Doctor is a new service designed for global travelers, enabling them to find local doctors. The service fits in within the insurtech paradigm, helping to reduce claim costs whilst at the same time increasing services as well as providing new revenue opportunities for travel insurers.Based on initial success and positive ratings from customers, the startup has secured seed funding of $3.1 million, led by Kamet (named after the second highest mountain in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, and a company that creates and supports companies in the insurance, protection and assistance space).The basis of Israel-based Air Doctor's service is that the company partners and negotiates rates with physicians around the globe. This frees up insurance providers from the laborious and lengthy task of negotiating hundreds of contracts. Air Doctor' provides a fully automated process (eliminating the need for paperwork), which enables customers to independently book an appointment with a medical professional (generalist or specialist). Care is delivered as close to the customer as possible, even within a hotel room where possible. The claim process is cash-free, and it is processed through a mobile application.Discussing the concept further, Yuval Zimerman, Director of Marketing & Global Partnerships at of Air Doctor says : "By focusing on patient care, we have been able to reduce the cost per claim by an average of 60 percent thanks to accessibility to private office visits which cost significantly less than a hospital Emergency Room visit."So far, the Air Doctor app has been downloaded on App Store and Google Play about 20,000 times. Currently, Air Doctor functions in some 15 countries and has vetted close to 2,000 doctors. The new funding will expand this considerably. More about Air Doctor, seed funding, Startup More news from Air Doctor seed funding Startup