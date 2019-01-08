By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Travel London - Just a couple of weeks after drone sightings caused the Gatwick airport in the UK to be shut down, Heathrow airport has now also had its flight schedule disrupted by drone sightings. BBC report Departures were temporarily stopped at Heathrow airport in London after a drone sighting was reported according to police. A spokesperson for Heathrow said the suspension of takeoffs was a precautionary measure to prevent any threat to operational safety. This action follows the disruption last month at The Gatwick drone case The drone sightings at Gatwick resulted in 36 hours of chaos stretching between December 19 and 21 just before Xmas. More than 140,000 passengers were affected at Gatwick during that time. About 1,000 flights were cancelled over the period because of the drone sightings. Gatwick claimed last week that it had spent 5 million pounds to prevent future attacks. Heathrow also confirmed that they would buy new systems to counteract drones. It has also been announced that police will be given new powers to deal with the illegal use of drones. BBC cameraman reported seeing the drone Martin Roberts a BBC cameraman claimed he was driving on the M25 past the Heathrow airport at about 17:45 GMT when he saw what he believes was a drone. Travel expert Simon Calder Calder claimed that the halting of departures would mean about 40 aircraft did not take off when they were scheduled to do so. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world. Sky News report The report claims that Scotland Yard reported the sighting in the vicinity of the airport about 5:05 PM. No doubt this is local time. The Yard report said that officers at Heathrow were investigating along with colleagues at the airport. 