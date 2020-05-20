By By Tim Sandle 45 mins ago in Lifestyle According to a new survey from the UPS-backed company Ware2Go, 85 percent of U.S. consumers are concerned that costs for consumer goods will rise amid the global pandemic. Hand sanitizer - flagged by 65 percent of consumers. Toilet paper - raised by 62 percent of people. N95 masks - picked by 52 percent of people. Food - of concern to 49 percent of respondents. Ventilators - picked by 35 percent of citizens. These findings comes at a time when 69 percent of people have stated they are experiencing shipping delays. In addition, the issue is not only about price but also about availability. With the issue of stocked shelves, 85 percent of those polled say they have experienced stockouts due to COVID-19 related reasons. Such reasons include transport delays; over-consumption by consumers (such as hoarding supplies); and through some companies switching their production lines in order to diversify the good they produce, such as issuing products for health services directly. In terms of what consumers are buying online, the most popular products are: Clothing – 39 percent. Skincare products – 33 percent. Cooking supplies – 32 percent. Pet supplies – 27 percent (the biggest online growth area). Another reason is due to restrictions placed on certain products, with some retailers, The survey polled 1,000 U.S. citizens, focusing on their online shopping habits and purchase preferences. The Ware2Go survey also flags an additional main concern, which is that many items will continue to be in short supply for the next six months or more, and this will is having, and will continue to have, an adverse impact on people. Ware2Go focuses on the order-to-delivery retail experience. Top items that are most concerning to consumers in terms of their relative costs, include:These findings comes at a time when 69 percent of people have stated they are experiencing shipping delays. In addition, the issue is not only about price but also about availability. With the issue of stocked shelves, 85 percent of those polled say they have experienced stockouts due to COVID-19 related reasons. Such reasons include transport delays; over-consumption by consumers (such as hoarding supplies); and through some companies switching their production lines in order to diversify the good they produce, such as issuing products for health services directly.In terms of what consumers are buying online, the most popular products are:Another reason is due to restrictions placed on certain products, with some retailers, such as the e-commerce giant Amazon , preferring to prioritize those goods defined as 'essential supplies' overt other products.The survey polled 1,000 U.S. citizens, focusing on their online shopping habits and purchase preferences. More about consumer goods, goods and services, retails consumer goods goods and services retails