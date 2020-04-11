What people in the UK are most concerned about during COVID-19

By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Lifestyle The COVID-19 pandemic has spread far and wide, triggering huge concerns as well as panic among the public. With daily routine thrown in a disarray, how are people in the dealing with the changing situation? a new survey collects some data. The first finding is that as the case count begins to rise, it now stands that 53 percent of people in UK know someone who has been directly affected by the coroanvirus in some way. This figure is likely to rise given that 44 percent of respondents think the COVID-19 situation will worsen during the next two to three months. In terms of then political situation, there is a sign that support for Boris Johnson's Conservative administration is beginning to drift. Here 71 percent expressed the view that the British government was slow in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the point at which the lockdown was declared. The survey also indicates how Looking at the results further, mental health issues are also growing. As an example of this, 34 percent of respondents indicate that they are sleeping less because of COVID-19 related anxiety. This matches a similar finding for the U.S., On the positive front, the vast majority appear to understand and are The survey comes from Piplsay (a market research organization) and it relates to information collected in the U.K. The data is based on a poll of 7,230 people nationwide. The aim was secure insights into their concerns and everyday lives.The first finding is that as the case count begins to rise, it now stands that 53 percent of people in UK know someone who has been directly affected by the coroanvirus in some way. This figure is likely to rise given that 44 percent of respondents think the COVID-19 situation will worsen during the next two to three months.In terms of then political situation, there is a sign that support for Boris Johnson's Conservative administration is beginning to drift. Here 71 percent expressed the view that the British government was slow in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the point at which the lockdown was declared.The survey also indicates how the coroanvirus pandemic has impacted upon everyday life. In relation to this, 80 percent of people in the U.K. say they have stopped consuming outside food. A major worry relates to people's personal finances. Here 74 percent of those surveyed say they have cut down in their spendings in anticipation of a recessionLooking at the results further, mental health issues are also growing. As an example of this, 34 percent of respondents indicate that they are sleeping less because of COVID-19 related anxiety. This matches a similar finding for the U.S., as mentioned by Forbes , where stress and anxiety rates in the U.S. are said to be growing.On the positive front, the vast majority appear to understand and are practicing the recommended rules around social distancing. More about Covid19, coronavirus, Virus Covid19 coronavirus Virus