article imageUniversity of Connecticut runs cannabis horticulture course

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
The legalization of cannabis in many parts of North America is starting to impact on different parts of society, and this includes education. The University of Connecticut is set to run a course with a differences.
At various levels students can learn about cannabis as part of their university training, whether this is in the medical, psychology or sociology areas . The University of Connecticut has extended these fields of academia further by establishing a cannabis cultivation course. The new program begins during the spring 2019 semester.
The course is not a degree or part of a more advanced course leading to certification, but rather n introductory level offering requiring no previous academic attainment. The vocational course will primarily focus on the cultivation of cannabis, ranging from treating soil to the care and treatment of plants.
The new course will fall under the instruction of Gerald Berkowitz, who is a professor of plant science. The botanist will teach the program “Horticulture of Cannabis: From Seed to Harvest.”
Professor Berkowitz told UConn Today that the shifting market now means there are career opportunities in the cannabis industry and the course is in response to these shifting circumstances. Medicinal marijuana is legal in Connecticut and there are 28,109 registered patients, as of October 2018.
The academic explains: "“Our students see career opportunities and want to gain experience. Businesses need highly trained scientists to support the growth of this industry, and they are seeking talented graduates to enter this workforce. With this course, we can help both groups. It’s a win-win.”
