article imageThe sorcerer's stone of digital learning

Listen
By Tim Sandle     20 mins ago in Lifestyle
Digital learning and e-learning platforms have never been so popular, especially for students attempting to maintain a good standard of education during the pandemic. As an example, SuperAwesome’s creator has launched a new company called Mindstone.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic took hold there has been a growing interest (supported by investment) in eductech. As Digital Journal reported last year, for the new generation digital users there are groups of tech-savvy, entrepreneurial professionals, with a ‘start-up mindset’, seeking to offer high quality digital content.
The educational sector is a prime example, fusing learning and technology as edutech, drawing upon various methods to fuse computer hardware, software, and educational theory and practice to facilitate learning. This is also a potentially lucrative area, especially as educators and learners have struggled to re-adjust themselves, innovators were designing new technology to capitalize on this potentially permanent rise in at-home learning. In 2020 alone, $5.6 billion was invested in edutech companies.
It was in this environment that Joshua Wohle, creator of kidstech platform SuperAwesome (which was recently acquired by Epic Games), has developed his next creation, which is called Mindstone.
Whole has told Digital Journal how the idea for Mindstone was inspired by the book “How We Learn” by Benedict Carey, which explores how an increase in contextual information “draws” the brain into creating more connections within itself.
Mindstone is a web application designed to help aggregate, cross reference, and sort articles, ideas, evidence and facts.
The idea is that any user can navigate the wealth of information available online and compile it to make learning easier and faster. The platform is marketed at both the casual learner and the academic. The unique aspect is with the ability to draw connections between learning materials, partly based on the idea that making connections helps to improve memory.
This also works on the idea that interdisciplinary study, using digital tools, can help students to make connections between ideas and concepts from across a range of subjects.
More about digital learning, elearning, Life skills, Education
 
