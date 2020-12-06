By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Lifestyle Huntington - The art gallery Spotlight at The Paramount and "The Donna Drake Show" were recently able to highlight local artists. Digital Journal has the scoop. This aforementioned week-long social media awareness campaign was sponsored by Donna and her company, Drake Media Network, Inc. It featured "Quarantine Art," which included artistic works that were made during the quarantine, and it ran through November 25 at Spotlight. The proceeds from all works of art on display sold went directly to the local artists, and 10 percent were donated to Huntington Hospital in support of its COVID-19 response programs. 35 artists participated in the exhibit and the following artistic works were chosen as winners: John Guarneri's "I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire" was named "Best In Show," Marni Butchkoski's "Pencil Drawing of Doctor" won first place, Francesca Petrizzo's "Sea Passion" won second place, and Francesco Caverna's "Phase 4" won third place. Esteemed art jurors that judged the 35 works included Charles A. Riley II, Susan Gatti, Gina Piccirilli Hayden, and Steve Zaluski. Krystin Banko, the curator of Spotlight at The Paramount, expressed her gratitude. She went on to thank all the participants for being a part of this exhibit. "We are so very thankful for everything Donna Drake has done to bring these opportunities to the local artistic community," she said, and went on to congratulate John Guarneri for the incredible honor of being named "Best in Show." Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake shared that her show wanted to do its part to support the visual arts, especially in this trying time. "We are excited that we were able to partner with Spotlight at The Paramount and highlight great artists while giving back to the local community," Drake remarked. To learn more about Spotlight NY, visit its Spotlight NY at The Paramount Markos Papadatos For more information on "The Donna Drake Show," check out its TV host Donna Drake Drake Media Network As part of a media partnership, award-winning TV host and creator of "The Donna Drake Show" and Spotlight at The Paramount joined forces. They honored local artists and their works that were created during the COVID-19 quarantine. These were showcased in a public art exhibit and via "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U," a social media campaign.This aforementioned week-long social media awareness campaign was sponsored by Donna and her company, Drake Media Network, Inc. It featured "Quarantine Art," which included artistic works that were made during the quarantine, and it ran through November 25 at Spotlight.The proceeds from all works of art on display sold went directly to the local artists, and 10 percent were donated to Huntington Hospital in support of its COVID-19 response programs.35 artists participated in the exhibit and the following artistic works were chosen as winners: John Guarneri's "I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire" was named "Best In Show," Marni Butchkoski's "Pencil Drawing of Doctor" won first place, Francesca Petrizzo's "Sea Passion" won second place, and Francesco Caverna's "Phase 4" won third place.Esteemed art jurors that judged the 35 works included Charles A. Riley II, Susan Gatti, Gina Piccirilli Hayden, and Steve Zaluski.Krystin Banko, the curator of Spotlight at The Paramount, expressed her gratitude. She went on to thank all the participants for being a part of this exhibit. "We are so very thankful for everything Donna Drake has done to bring these opportunities to the local artistic community," she said, and went on to congratulate John Guarneri for the incredible honor of being named "Best in Show."Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake shared that her show wanted to do its part to support the visual arts, especially in this trying time. "We are excited that we were able to partner with Spotlight at The Paramount and highlight great artists while giving back to the local community," Drake remarked.To learn more about Spotlight NY, visit its official homepage , as well as its Facebook page , and follow the art gallery on Instagram For more information on "The Donna Drake Show," check out its official website and its Facebook page More about 'The Donna Drake Show', Spotlight, the paramount, Artists The Donna Drake Show Spotlight the paramount Artists