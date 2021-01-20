Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Fitness, travel expert, and Instagram sensation Ted McColl chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his love for fitness, being a trainer in the digital age, and being the owner of Thoroughbred Fitness. He is drawn to fitness for a variety of reasons. "Fitness is something I really love, and I know the effect that it has on people and myself," he said. "I want to help other people not have to deal with the struggles I had to go through." On being a personal trainer in the digital age, McColl said, "I think the digital age is absolutely incredible simply because you can reach so many more people and you can have such a larger effect. Now, I am able to reach so many more people, which has been a blessing, for sure." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "The No. 1 thing is the fact that we are all going to die one day. Keeping that on the top of your mind may be depressing, but it's really a powerful thing and a consistent theme. In terms of motivation, that gets me going, this sense of urgency." "I want to see our entire species, as humans, become stronger and keep progressing," he added. When asked about what he does for recovery purposes (for his body while training), he responded, "If I feel something in my body, I immediately listen to it. If I feel something, I'll take a moment and really think about that, for instance, if I have an ache or soreness somewhere." Fitness and travel expert Ted McColl Ted McColl He noted that his fitness business is about understanding his clients' life situations and needs. "Then, I figure out what plan or what guide works for them within the framework that we have been able to find successful," he said. On life during the quarantine, he said, "I have been doing amazing. I've still been moving around even though I have been restricted to North America. I really believe in getting exercise and some sunlight, those are two very important things." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Becoming a Thoroughbred." Fitness and travel expert Ted McColl in Greece Ted McColl In his travels, he praised the country of Greece for being "amazing" and "so beautiful." "I'm glad I got to stay a day in Athens to see the ancient ruins, those were incredible," he admitted. "I had a lot of fun in Greece." He listed Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as one of his favorite places that he has ever visited, along with Bali, Indonesia, which he described as a "really special place." If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would do either the long jump or the hurdles. McColl defined the word success simply as "fulfillment." He concluded with the following remarks, "Fitness and health go so much further than the gym and working out and a lot of people don't realize that. Going on a hike, going for a walk, swimming and kayaking are all exercises and it's part of a healthy lifestyle." "To be healthy, you don't ever really have to go to the gym. I recommend the gym and most people should, but you can go to the park and work out and other places. You just need to understand what you are doing and be conscious of your choices," McColl concluded. To learn more about Ted McColl Fitness, follow him on Fitness and travel expert Ted McColl Ted McColl "The No. 1 thing that inspired me to get into the fitness industry was my journey with fitness and my struggles," he said. "I always thought I was pretty fit and athletic. Going on a hike, going for a walk, swimming and kayaking are all exercises and it's part of a healthy lifestyle.""To be healthy, you don't ever really have to go to the gym. I recommend the gym and most people should, but you can go to the park and work out and other places. You just need to understand what you are doing and be conscious of your choices," McColl concluded.To learn more about Ted McColl Fitness, follow him on Instagram , and on the Thoroughbred Fitness Instagram page