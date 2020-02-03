The "March for Change" will take place at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Long Island, New York. "It is up to us to rally together to support his family and push for change so that no child has to suffer like Thomas and his siblings have. Please join us as we march for change. Registration is free. Help us get the word out," the SASI organizers stated.
This event is in memory of the late autistic child, Thomas Valva, who froze to death
in a garage (he died on January 17 from hypothermia). The tragic news of Thomas Valva and his family has struck the heart of the SASI community on Long Island.
On March 14, 2020, SASI will also be hosting its third annual autism conference at the Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown, New York.
To learn more about the nonprofit organization Specialized Autism Support & Information
