Safe Schools For Alex established in memory of Parkland victim

Safe Schools For Alex is a charitable organization that has been set up in memory of Alex Schachter, who was tragically killed in the Parkland shooting on February 14, 2018.
Alex Schachter, age 14, was one of the first students killed by a gunman, who unlawfully entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Safe Schools for Alex has been established in an effort to protect other children and teachers, as part of a nationwide school safety commission, which is spearheaded by Alex's father, Max Schachter, who serves as founder and CEO.
Max read a moving free verse poem about roller coasters that Alex had written two weeks before his tragic death, during CNN's town hall.
On July 20, as Digital Journal reported, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago dedicated a song in memory of Alex Schachter, who played trombone in his school marching band. Chicago happened to be Alex's favorite band. The acclaimed band invited 1,000 students, their families and the administration of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to their West Palm Beach concert and they dedicated "25 or 6 to 4" to Alex.
