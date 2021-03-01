Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Lifestyle "When You Trap a Tiger" is an amazing children's book by Tae Keller that really tugs at the heartstrings. Digital Journal has the scoop. This book tells the moving story of a young biracial (Korean and Caucasian) girl, Lily, who learns about her heritage when her family moves in with her ill Korean grandmother, Halmoni. At that time, a magical tiger straight out of her Korean folktales arrives, which prompts her to unveil a clandestine yet mystical family history. A long time ago, her grandma stole something from the tigers. Now the tigers want it back. One of the tigers makes a deal with Lily, where they return what her grandmother stole in exchange for her grandmother Halmoni's health, and Lily is tempted to agree; however, deals with tigers may be deceiving. Thanks to the help of Lily's sister and her new friend, Ricky, Lily will undertake the challenging task of facing a tiger herself. Will she be able to succeed? Without giving too much away, it's a compelling book that deserves to be experienced by the entire family. The Verdict Overall, When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller is stellar from start to finish. Its use of sophisticated and cultural language is impressive, and the same is true for the book's syntax. It could easily be read in two or three sittings. Readers ought to hang tight and allow Tae Keller to take them on a remarkable literary journey. This is an inspirational and poignant book that ought to be made into an animated feature film someday. When You Trap a Tiger garners an A+ rating. Tae Keller, author of 'When You Trap a Tiger' Saavedra Photography When You Trap a Tiger is available on 'When You Trap a Tiger' by Tae Keller Jacket art by Jedit, Random House This book was the winner of the coveted 2021 John Newbery Medal, and rightfully so. It's a book that juxtaposes the power of stories with the magic of family dynamics. There is something in it for everybody, young readers and adults alike. It underscores such values as compassion, empathy, healing, and family love.This book tells the moving story of a young biracial (Korean and Caucasian) girl, Lily, who learns about her heritage when her family moves in with her ill Korean grandmother, Halmoni. At that time, a magical tiger straight out of her Korean folktales arrives, which prompts her to unveil a clandestine yet mystical family history.A long time ago, her grandma stole something from the tigers. Now the tigers want it back. One of the tigers makes a deal with Lily, where they return what her grandmother stole in exchange for her grandmother Halmoni's health, and Lily is tempted to agree; however, deals with tigers may be deceiving.Thanks to the help of Lily's sister and her new friend, Ricky, Lily will undertake the challenging task of facing a tiger herself. Will she be able to succeed? Without giving too much away, it's a compelling book that deserves to be experienced by the entire family.Overall, When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller is stellar from start to finish. Its use of sophisticated and cultural language is impressive, and the same is true for the book's syntax. It could easily be read in two or three sittings.Readers ought to hang tight and allow Tae Keller to take them on a remarkable literary journey. This is an inspirational and poignant book that ought to be made into an animated feature film someday. When You Trap a Tiger garners an A+ rating.When You Trap a Tiger is available on Amazon More about when you trap a tiger, Tae Keller, Book, Children's when you trap a tige... Tae Keller Book Children s