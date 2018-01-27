Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Lifestyle Flushing - The William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St. Nicholas in Flushing, Queens, is one of the best private schools in New York. Reverend Father Paul Palesty, who is the pastor of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Flushing, noted their mission is to "build strong moral principles," as well as "good character and self-esteem," in an effort to "foster respect and love" for the United States of America, as well as their Greek culture and heritage. Greek biographer and essayist Plutarch once said that education is the "only divine and immortal," and rightfully so. At William Spyropoulos, they are firm believers of that quote, and the faculty and staff are striving to bring that solid education and love for learning to their students. Most importantly, at William Spyropoulos, they put the children first! The Verdict At William Spyropoulos, students have a strong leadership from the School Board and its administration. Their teachers are certified by New York State, and many of their instructors have post graduate degrees, as well as the support from the Parent-Teacher Association (P.T.A.). The William Spyropoulos School offers an exceptional education for young learners, and it is highly recommended for all. It garners an A rating. For more information on the William Spyropoulos School in Flushing, check out its The school's mission is to provide students with a solid education that is focused on student achievement and character development in a nurturing environment. They support their students to become lifelong learners that will help build their self confidence and aid them in their achieving their personal goals. The school also stresses the values of the Greek Orthodox faith.Reverend Father Paul Palesty, who is the pastor of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Flushing, noted their mission is to "build strong moral principles," as well as "good character and self-esteem," in an effort to "foster respect and love" for the United States of America, as well as their Greek culture and heritage.Greek biographer and essayist Plutarch once said that education is the "only divine and immortal," and rightfully so. At William Spyropoulos, they are firm believers of that quote, and the faculty and staff are striving to bring that solid education and love for learning to their students. Most importantly, at William Spyropoulos, they put the children first!At William Spyropoulos, students have a strong leadership from the School Board and its administration. Their teachers are certified by New York State, and many of their instructors have post graduate degrees, as well as the support from the Parent-Teacher Association (P.T.A.). The William Spyropoulos School offers an exceptional education for young learners, and it is highly recommended for all. It garners an A rating.For more information on the William Spyropoulos School in Flushing, check out its official website More about William Spyropoulos, GreekAmerican, Day, School William Spyropoulos GreekAmerican Day School