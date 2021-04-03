Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Stefan Rybak releases compelling 'The Shadow On My Heart' book Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
Author and media personality Stefan Rybak released his new book "The Shadow On My Heart" on March 31 via Nico 11 Publishing & Design. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It follows Stefan Rybak, who is a workaholic with a successful career in the entertainment, media, and marketing fields, as he confronts an unscheduled, inescapable interruption to his business plans. He collapsed and is rushed to the emergency room (ER), where a doctor insists that he schedule major heart surgery to correct a previously undiagnosed congenital heart defect.
This surgery may be life-threatening for Rybak, but at the same time, if he were to ignore it, it may have adverse effects on his health, and it may be terminal.
As he is confronted with his own mortality, Rybak appeals to the memories of his late, strong-willed, and very protective mother Maria who was forced into slave labor by the Nazis during World War II as a young Polish girl back in the day. He has always considered her a strong presence in his life and a perennial paradigm for handling adversity. Although his mother has passed on, he finds himself connected to her more than ever after his medical ordeal.
During his post-surgical recovery, he writes a book about his experience. He learns that his mother has served as a pillar of comfort in his life during the most challenging and difficult times. In this book, he is candid about her good and poor choices, her marriage and divorce, as well as her profound spirituality. He is able to explore the role that prayer played in his mother's life.
Without giving too much away, this is a book that should be read and experienced by all.
The Shadow On My Heart: Faith. Family. Forgiveness. is available on Amazon. It's a book about faith and family, and it can easily be read in one or two sittings. This book by Stefan Rybak garners two thumbs up.
More about Stefan Rybak, The Shadow On My Heart, Book
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: 65 per cent of women harassed online by organized ‘terror’ groups
Op-Ed: Anita Gillette is Emmy-worthy in documentary-style special
Taiwan mourns after deadliest train disaster in decades
Review: Stefan Rybak releases compelling 'The Shadow On My Heart' book Special
Stage set for Egypt's pharaonic 'Golden Parade'
Nick Barrotta opens up about 'The Oval' on BET, and digital age Special
Officer killed in US Capitol car-ramming attack
Taiwan train crash survivors recount horror and loss
New advancement with MRI scanning leads to faster diagnosis
Canal Authority says Suez backlog cleared