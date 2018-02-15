Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Lifestyle Fresh Meadows - Saint Francis Preparatory High School, located in Fresh Meadows, Queens, is an excellent private high school in New York. At Saint Francis Prep, its prospective students can study such subjects in the following academic departments: Art, Business, Computer Science, Driver Education, English, Foreign Language (a choice of Italian, French or Spanish), Mathematics, Music, Health, Physical Education, Religion, Science and Social Studies. It offers has a wide selection of junior varsity sports, varsity sports, after school clubs, and intramurals. It has been named an "Outstanding American High School" by U.S. News & World Report, and rightfully so; moreover, the United States Department of Education also honored Saint Francis Prep with its "Excellence in Private Education" award. The Verdict Overall, Saint Francis Prep High School is a gem in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Their faculty and staff truly prepare their high school students to succeed in college, and most importantly, in life. It is a school that puts their students first. The majority of their educators still keep in touch with their students even after they graduate from high school. It is highly recommended for all teenagers to attend. The education that they get at this high school is exceptional. Saint Francis Prep earns an A rating. For more information on Saint Francis Prep, check out its Saint Francis Prep is the largest Catholic (non-diocesan) college preparatory school in the country. The school was founded by the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn in 1858. It is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools At Saint Francis Prep, its prospective students can study such subjects in the following academic departments: Art, Business, Computer Science, Driver Education, English, Foreign Language (a choice of Italian, French or Spanish), Mathematics, Music, Health, Physical Education, Religion, Science and Social Studies. It offers has a wide selection of junior varsity sports, varsity sports, after school clubs, and intramurals.It has been named an "Outstanding American High School" by U.S. News & World Report, and rightfully so; moreover, the United States Department of Education also honored Saint Francis Prep with its "Excellence in Private Education" award.Overall, Saint Francis Prep High School is a gem in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Their faculty and staff truly prepare their high school students to succeed in college, and most importantly, in life. It is a school that puts their students first. The majority of their educators still keep in touch with their students even after they graduate from high school. It is highly recommended for all teenagers to attend. The education that they get at this high school is exceptional. Saint Francis Prep earns an A rating.For more information on Saint Francis Prep, check out its official website and Facebook page More about saint francis, High school, New york, fresh meadows saint francis High school New york fresh meadows