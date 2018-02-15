Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Saint Francis Prep is an outstanding high school in New York Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Lifestyle
Fresh Meadows - Saint Francis Preparatory High School, located in Fresh Meadows, Queens, is an excellent private high school in New York.
Saint Francis Prep is the largest Catholic (non-diocesan) college preparatory school in the country. The school was founded by the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn in 1858. It is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.
At Saint Francis Prep, its prospective students can study such subjects in the following academic departments: Art, Business, Computer Science, Driver Education, English, Foreign Language (a choice of Italian, French or Spanish), Mathematics, Music, Health, Physical Education, Religion, Science and Social Studies. It offers has a wide selection of junior varsity sports, varsity sports, after school clubs, and intramurals.
It has been named an "Outstanding American High School" by U.S. News & World Report, and rightfully so; moreover, the United States Department of Education also honored Saint Francis Prep with its "Excellence in Private Education" award.
The Verdict
Overall, Saint Francis Prep High School is a gem in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Their faculty and staff truly prepare their high school students to succeed in college, and most importantly, in life. It is a school that puts their students first. The majority of their educators still keep in touch with their students even after they graduate from high school. It is highly recommended for all teenagers to attend. The education that they get at this high school is exceptional. Saint Francis Prep earns an A rating.
For more information on Saint Francis Prep, check out its official website and Facebook page.
More about saint francis, High school, New york, fresh meadows
 
Latest News
Top News
HoloLens devices can now be rented, worn with a hard hat
No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win
Review: Saint Francis Prep is an outstanding high school in New York Special
New UN draft on Syria ceasefire seeks to win Russian backing
African audiences celebrate 'Black Panther' release
Souleye talks 'Wildman' album, Alanis Morissette, future plans Special
Review: ROZES and Nicky Romero fantastic on new track 'Where Would We Be' Special
3,300 Shaw employees accept buyout offer
Market barriers removed for energy storage technology
Desperate to come home, Syrians brave IS mines in Raqa