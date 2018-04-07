Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Lifestyle Flushing - Queens College is one of the best colleges in New York. It focus on academic rigor, and its instructors are distinguished faculty members. Digital Journal has the scoop. There are over 170 undergraduate and graduate programs to choose from, and its students hail from over 170 different countries, and over 100 languages are spoken at Queens College. In particular, Queens College is notable for its Accounting, Anthropology, Business and Liberal Arts (BALA), Drama, Theatre and Dance, English, Environmental Sciences, Political Science, Sociology, and Education (Elementary, Early Childhood and Secondary Education) departments. For aspiring athletes, Queens College offers a fitness center, as well as Division II sports teams in baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming and diving, cross country, volleyball, fencing, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field. The faculty at Queens College is truly world class. They have received recognition such as Fulbright awards, Guggenheim fellowships and most of them have earned advanced degrees from such distinguished universities as Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, London School of Economics, Brown University, and Oxford University, among other prestigious universities. Queens College now offers dorms at The Summit. Several of its noteworthy alumni include comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Joy Behar (The View), singer-songwriter Paul Simon, filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau, among others. Speaking of Jerry Seinfield, he took some time from his busy schedule to congratulate Queens College on its 80th anniversary. "I would have never made it as a comedian without Queens College, which taught me how to be funny, what the city was about, how to deal, and the Drama Department. It was Queens [College]. I owe it all to Queens. Love you. Congrats," he said. The Verdict Queens College is highly recommended for any New Yorker, who is looking for a high-quality education, by world class faculty members, all for an affordable price. It truly is the crown jewel of the CUNY (City University of New York) system. Queens College garners five out of five stars. Queens College is located on 65-30 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, New York. To learn more about Queens College, check out its Queens College was founded in April of 1937, and it celebrated its 80th anniversary last year. What makes it stand out is that Queens College is extremely affordable, the student body is diverse, and its academics are outstanding, and that's why it regularly appears in Princeton Review's "America's Best Colleges" list.There are over 170 undergraduate and graduate programs to choose from, and its students hail from over 170 different countries, and over 100 languages are spoken at Queens College. In particular, Queens College is notable for its Accounting, Anthropology, Business and Liberal Arts (BALA), Drama, Theatre and Dance, English, Environmental Sciences, Political Science, Sociology, and Education (Elementary, Early Childhood and Secondary Education) departments.For aspiring athletes, Queens College offers a fitness center, as well as Division II sports teams in baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming and diving, cross country, volleyball, fencing, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field.The faculty at Queens College is truly world class. They have received recognition such as Fulbright awards, Guggenheim fellowships and most of them have earned advanced degrees from such distinguished universities as Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, London School of Economics, Brown University, and Oxford University, among other prestigious universities. Queens College now offers dorms at The Summit.Several of its noteworthy alumni include comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Joy Behar (The View), singer-songwriter Paul Simon, filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau, among others.Speaking of Jerry Seinfield, he took some time from his busy schedule to congratulate Queens College on its 80th anniversary. "I would have never made it as a comedian without Queens College, which taught me how to be funny, what the city was about, how to deal, and the Drama Department. It was Queens [College]. I owe it all to Queens. Love you. Congrats," he said.Queens College is highly recommended for any New Yorker, who is looking for a high-quality education, by world class faculty members, all for an affordable price. It truly is the crown jewel of the CUNY (City University of New York) system. Queens College garners five out of five stars.Queens College is located on 65-30 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, New York. To learn more about Queens College, check out its official Facebook page , and its official website More about queens college, University, College, Jerry Seinfeld queens college University College Jerry Seinfeld