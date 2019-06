This year's event featured such special guests as former baseball player Jim Leyritz (formerly of The Yankees), retired hockey player Ron Duguay, comedians Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait) and Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling , as well as musical entertainment by Paul Mahos and his band New Life Crisis and former baseball player-turned-musician Bernie Williams (Yankees).The proceeds went towards the Stony Brook Children's Hospital for the second year in a row. It was well-attended with over 2,000 guests, and it was a night of auctions, raffles, good food, music, and entertainment. TiedIn Media served as the official marketing partner of the event, and magician Eric Wilzig performed some impressive close-up magic for the attendees.Overall, PinkTie 2019 was a major success. It was well-organized and despite the rainy weather conditions, everything went smoothly as it raised money for the Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The seventh annual Pink Tie event was well-received by all.To learn more about PinkTie, check out its official website