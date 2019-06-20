This year's event featured such special guests as former baseball player Jim Leyritz
(formerly of The Yankees), retired hockey player Ron Duguay, comedians Chris Roach
(Kevin Can Wait
) and Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling
, as well as musical entertainment by Paul Mahos
and his band New Life Crisis and former baseball player-turned-musician Bernie Williams (Yankees).
The proceeds went towards the Stony Brook Children's Hospital
for the second year in a row. It was well-attended with over 2,000 guests, and it was a night of auctions, raffles, good food, music, and entertainment. TiedIn Media served as the official marketing partner of the event, and magician Eric Wilzig performed some impressive close-up magic for the attendees.
The Verdict
Overall, PinkTie 2019 was a major success. It was well-organized and despite the rainy weather conditions, everything went smoothly as it raised money for the Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The seventh annual Pink Tie event was well-received by all.
To learn more about PinkTie, check out its official website
.