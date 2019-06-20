Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: PinkTie unifies Long Island, supports local children's hospital Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
East Meadow - On June 10, the seventh annual PinkTie event was able to unify Long Islanders for a special cause. It took place at the Carltun in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York.
This year's event featured such special guests as former baseball player Jim Leyritz (formerly of The Yankees), retired hockey player Ron Duguay, comedians Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait) and Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling, as well as musical entertainment by Paul Mahos and his band New Life Crisis and former baseball player-turned-musician Bernie Williams (Yankees).
The proceeds went towards the Stony Brook Children's Hospital for the second year in a row. It was well-attended with over 2,000 guests, and it was a night of auctions, raffles, good food, music, and entertainment. TiedIn Media served as the official marketing partner of the event, and magician Eric Wilzig performed some impressive close-up magic for the attendees.
The Verdict
Overall, PinkTie 2019 was a major success. It was well-organized and despite the rainy weather conditions, everything went smoothly as it raised money for the Stony Brook Children's Hospital. The seventh annual Pink Tie event was well-received by all.
To learn more about PinkTie, check out its official website.
More about pinktie, Stony Brook, Long island, children's hospital
 
Latest News
Top News
Slack opens high on the stock exchange, but will the boom last?
The Marshall Tucker Band talks touring, vinyl, The Paramount Special
The cost of climate change: US seawalls to cost $416 billion
Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting
Rival groups and strategies overshadow jihadist conflict in Nigeria
House votes down amendment to ban warrantless spying on Americans
Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show US 'lying'
Around the world, people likelier to return wallets with more cash
Iran says downed US drone recovered in its territorial waters
Review: Billie Eilish puts on incredible show at Radio City Music Hall Special