On March 27, Peter Marks was a part of the "Holistic Health and Wellness Psychic Fair," which was well-received with a worldwide turnout. Digital Journal has the recap.

This Holistic Health and Wellness Psychic Fair took place via Zoom, and it was presented by the Healers Network. "The turnout was better than what we had anticipated. We have finally gone international," he said.

Peter Marks and the other distinguished professionals that were a part of the Holistic Health and Wellness Fair were all superb and gifted in their own unique ways.

"We were very busy yesterday, we had people joining the expo from literally all over the world," Marks said. "The amazing thing is when people came to me, my detailed information was validated by other readers."

"Everything was in alignment, the lectures and the demonstrations that we did yesterday were packed and everything went with synchronicity," Marks acknowledged. "I am proud of everybody since this was a group effort. The people that I worked with were extremely happy with the results. Everybody was in a total state of awe with the turnout."

Marks revealed that the following virtual Holistic Health and Wellness Fair will take place on April 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Three years ago, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Peter Marks about the digital transformation of the tech industry, where he shared his insights on bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

To learn more about Peter Marks, check out his official website.

Marks is a world-renowned astrologer, numerologist, radio host, co-author, and intuitive. He is also an international psychic, spiritual advisor, and coach that has been recognized in the Huffington Post. Marks is a frequent guest on various radio and television shows.