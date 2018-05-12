Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Lifestyle "Koi: A Modern Folktale" was released via Beaufort Books. It is written by Sheldon Harnick, with photographs by Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick. From start to finish, it is an excellent, well-crafted book. Most impressive about this book is that it was written in haiku, which is quite fitting, since the koi are Asian in origin. Sheldon Harnick is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning lyricist for such iconic musicals as She Loves Me, Fiorello! and Fiddler On The Roof. Margery Gray Harnick is an acclaimed painter, actress and photographer. As a couple, they just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their son, Matt Harnick, is a published photographer in his own right. Koi: A Modern Folktale is available on The Verdict Overall, Koi: A Modern Folktale is a magnificent read, and the exquisite photographs by Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick help elevate the book to a higher level. It truly transports the reader to different realms, and it touches their reading audience on an emotional level, thus leaving them in total awe of the koi. The syntax of Koi: A Modern Folktale is brilliant (especially the haiku narrative sequence by Sheldon Harnick), and the same holds true with the arrangement of its photos, which help tell a story within a story. This book, which is a superb family effort by the Harnicks, is highly recommended for all. Koi: A Modern Folktale garners five out of five stars. Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick help bring the folktale (and the remarkable beauty of koi) to life thanks to the vibrant photographs Margery took at Malibu, while she was visiting her daughter Beth. Academy Award-nominated actor Alan Alda has written a heartfelt foreword for this book.Most impressive about this book is that it was written in haiku, which is quite fitting, since the koi are Asian in origin.Sheldon Harnick is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning lyricist for such iconic musicals as She Loves Me, Fiorello! and Fiddler On The Roof. Margery Gray Harnick is an acclaimed painter, actress and photographer. As a couple, they just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their son, Matt Harnick, is a published photographer in his own right.Koi: A Modern Folktale is available on Amazon Overall, Koi: A Modern Folktale is a magnificent read, and the exquisite photographs by Margery Gray Harnick and Matt Harnick help elevate the book to a higher level. It truly transports the reader to different realms, and it touches their reading audience on an emotional level, thus leaving them in total awe of the koi.The syntax of Koi: A Modern Folktale is brilliant (especially the haiku narrative sequence by Sheldon Harnick), and the same holds true with the arrangement of its photos, which help tell a story within a story. This book, which is a superb family effort by the Harnicks, is highly recommended for all. Koi: A Modern Folktale garners five out of five stars. More about Koi A Modern Folktale, Sheldon Harnick, Book, Koi, Margery Gray Harnick Koi A Modern Folktal... Sheldon Harnick Book Koi Margery Gray Harnick Matt Harnick