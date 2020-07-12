Particularly impressive about The Daily Playbook
is that it serves didactic purposes. It is a 90-day course that Kaden created after he studied the morning and evening rituals of some of the most highly successful people on the planet. By successful, he means "happy" and contributing to the world.
is divided into three parts: the first part is 30 days of self-love and acceptance, and the second 30 days is all about forgiveness of yourself and others (it talks about finding all the places inside you where you hold resentments and releasing them.) The last 30 days are about contributing back to the world.
Kaden is a firm believer that when we are full of love and acceptance, we are able to overflow our love into the world by helping other people and giving back.
by Kaden James is available on Amazon
. Simply put, it is a motivational book that will challenge people to live more fulfilling lives, and its principles can also subsequently become a lifestyle.
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kaden James
about his inspiration behind this book.
