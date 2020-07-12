Email
article imageReview: Kaden James releases inspirational book 'The Daily Playbook' Special

By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Lifestyle
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James released an inspirational book "The Daily Playbook." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Particularly impressive about The Daily Playbook is that it serves didactic purposes. It is a 90-day course that Kaden created after he studied the morning and evening rituals of some of the most highly successful people on the planet. By successful, he means "happy" and contributing to the world.
The Daily Playbook is divided into three parts: the first part is 30 days of self-love and acceptance, and the second 30 days is all about forgiveness of yourself and others (it talks about finding all the places inside you where you hold resentments and releasing them.) The last 30 days are about contributing back to the world.
Kaden is a firm believer that when we are full of love and acceptance, we are able to overflow our love into the world by helping other people and giving back.
View this post on Instagram

One thing I am sure of is the time we invest in ourselves, learning, healing and growing is time well spent. The Daily Playbook is a tool that was developed after years of studying the habits of highly successful people. These inspiring leaders are not only wealthy and powerful but more importantly, they are happy and contributed greatly to the world. This 90 day journal blends productivity with mindfulness and there is a lot of fun to be had along the way. The right and left brain tasks and questions found inside will encourage engagement, as well as promote expansion and discovery. It doesn't matter if you are seasoned in personal development or a newbie, this book will center you and challenge you to live more a more fulfilling life. Get your copy today at Amazon.com 📓

A post shared by Life Coach / Author / Friend (@kaden) on

The Daily Playbook by Kaden James is available on Amazon. Simply put, it is a motivational book that will challenge people to live more fulfilling lives, and its principles can also subsequently become a lifestyle.
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James
Photo by Gerry Garcia
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James
Photo by Gerry Garcia
To learn more about Kaden James, check out his official website, and on Instagram.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kaden James about his inspiration behind this book.
Instagram star author and life coach Kaden James
Instagram star, author, and life coach Kaden James
Photo by Gerry Garcia
