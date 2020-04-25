Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Acclaimed author and illustrator Jerry Craft won the Newbery Medal for his children's book "New Kid," and rightfully so. Digital Journal has the scoop. Instead of sending him to an art school, his parents (who are afraid that he won't be able to make a living as an artist) enrolled him in a top-notch private school that is known for its academics, and young Jordan found himself being one of the few kids of color in seventh grade. In this coming-of-age story, our 12-year-old protagonist will find himself pondering such questions as to whether or not he will be able to acclimate in his new school all while simultaneously maintaining his childhood friends from the neighborhood and staying authentic to himself. So many readers and people can see themselves in the shoes of Jordan Banks at one point in their lives. Without giving too much away, New Kid is an exceptional book that needs to be read and experienced by all firsthand. This is a book that everyone would have wished they had when they were growing up since it makes one feel less alone and apprehensive, especially in a new academic environment. The Verdict Overall, Jerry Craft's New Kid book is stellar from start to finish. It should be commended for its syntax, use of sophisticated language, and its vivid illustrations, which help bring it to life right in front of the readers' eyes. It can easily be read in one or two sittings, and it has the potential to be made into an animated film (should they ever decide to make a film on this book). The writing in New Kid is warm, witty, and relevant, especially in the times that we are living in today. It is highly recommended for all, not just children. There is something in it for everybody. Jerry Craft deserves a standing ovation for a job well done. It garners an A+ rating. To learn more about award-winning author Jerry Craft, check out his New Kid is available on Earlier this year, Craft made history with New Kid, where it became the first graphic novel to win the prestigious Newbery Medal. It is humorous, compelling, and very relatable thanks to its lead character, seventh-grader Jordan Banks, who has a passion for arts (especially cartoon drawing).Instead of sending him to an art school, his parents (who are afraid that he won't be able to make a living as an artist) enrolled him in a top-notch private school that is known for its academics, and young Jordan found himself being one of the few kids of color in seventh grade.In this coming-of-age story, our 12-year-old protagonist will find himself pondering such questions as to whether or not he will be able to acclimate in his new school all while simultaneously maintaining his childhood friends from the neighborhood and staying authentic to himself. So many readers and people can see themselves in the shoes of Jordan Banks at one point in their lives.Without giving too much away, New Kid is an exceptional book that needs to be read and experienced by all firsthand. This is a book that everyone would have wished they had when they were growing up since it makes one feel less alone and apprehensive, especially in a new academic environment.Overall, Jerry Craft's New Kid book is stellar from start to finish. It should be commended for its syntax, use of sophisticated language, and its vivid illustrations, which help bring it to life right in front of the readers' eyes. It can easily be read in one or two sittings, and it has the potential to be made into an animated film (should they ever decide to make a film on this book).The writing in New Kid is warm, witty, and relevant, especially in the times that we are living in today. It is highly recommended for all, not just children. There is something in it for everybody. Jerry Craft deserves a standing ovation for a job well done. It garners an A+ rating.To learn more about award-winning author Jerry Craft, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter New Kid is available on Amazon and on Barnes and Noble More about Jerry Craft, Author, Illustrator, Newbery medal, Graphic Jerry Craft Author Illustrator Newbery medal Graphic Novel