On June 26, Buttercloth launched its new shirt, the "Icy Cotton" shirt, which is quite remarkable. This the first shirt that actually keeps one cool all day long, and that makes it ideal during the summer season. Buttercloth investor Robert Herjavec (from ABC's Shark Tank) remarked, "When Danh gave me this shirt, I put it on, and instantly I felt the cooling effect. How does it work? Danh found a way to infuse cotton with natural mint fibers." "It's a patented process that harnesses the natural cooling effect of mint, and I promise you it will change the way you think about comfort," Herjavec added. The Verdict Overall, Buttercloth is revolutionizing men's clothing with its comfortable clothing (such as the Icy Cotton), and it is worth checking out. This would make a great belated Father's Day present, especially now that summer has kicked off. Icy Cotton deserves two thumbs up. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with fashion designer Danh Tran about being the founder of Buttercloth and he also recalled his experience on the hit reality show Shark Tank on ABC. Buttercloth lives up to its name being one of the most comfortable shirts in the world, if not the most comfortable. The Icy Cotton stands out due to its cooling effect of natural mint fibers, six-way stretch and it is eco-friendly, 20 times more breathable than polyester; moreover, it is antibacterial (reducing odor), and most importantly, wrinkle resistant.