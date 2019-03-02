Email
article imageReview: David and Jackie Siegel will touch hearts with 'Victoria's Voice' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
On March 1, David and Jackie Siegel released their new book, "Victoria's Voice," where they paid a moving tribute to their daughter Victoria.
This book was compiled from the pages of their late daughter, Victoria's private journal, which she kept by her bedroom nightstand. On June 6, 2015, the couple received a phone call that their young daughter died of a drug overdose at the age of 18. Ever since they have made it their life's mission to help prevent tragedies from occurring in other people's houses.
Following her daughter's diary posts, which are included in the book, it also features medical advice, tips, and other pertinent resources.
Jackie Siegel is a former Mrs. Florida America winner and she is married to David Siegel, the CEO of Westgate Resorts. They have eight children together. David and Jackie Siegel also starred in the Sundance award-winning film The Queen of Versailles.
Without giving too much away, Victoria's Voice is a book that every family should read, especially those that have tweens or young adults. It is bound to have a positive impact on people, and it may help save a person's life in the future, especially in regard to recognizing symptoms of drug abuse.
Victoria's Voice is available on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Victoria's Voice is heartfelt, raw and powerful. A box of Kleenex should be kept nearby while reading it. With this well-written book, they have paid an emotional homage to their late daughter. This book by David and Jackie Siegel garners an A rating.
