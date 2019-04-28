Review: 2019 'Sandy Sprint,' aiding ovarian cancer research, is a success

Email
article imageReview: 2019 'Sandy Sprint,' aiding ovarian cancer research, is a success

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Lifestyle
On April 27, the "Sandy Sprint" took place in Philadelphia, which benefitted the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
This marked its 15th annual sprint, and what made it even more special is hearing survivor stories about being cancer free.
"Thanks so much to everyone that came out to support us to Party with a Purpose with @WilliamdeVry1! Such a fun night," the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation tweeted.
Veteran actor, William deVry, who serves as the celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation was also in attendance and participated in the event, as they raised awareness on ovarian cancer.
Actor William deVry of General Hospital
Actor William deVry of 'General Hospital'
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Earlier this month, Robin Cohen, the CEO, and co-founder of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, chatted with this journalist about the "Sandy Sprint."
On May 4, there will be more General Hospital actors participating at the "Teal's Got Talent" Sandy Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit, which will take place at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia. These actors include Michael Easton, John York, Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden Barnes), Lynn Herring, and Kathleen Gati.
Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati
Emmy-nominated actress Kathleen Gati
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
To learn more about the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation and its work, check out its official website, and follow them on Instagram.
