This event
was well-attended today in Argyle Park. Several young divers (comprised of both boys and girls) from the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church were present for the diving.
"Good morning. Happy New Year," said Rev. Fr. Demetrios Kazakis, the presiding priest of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. "Thank you all for joining us." He went on to thank the town mayor for the support, and for his presence.
"It is a pleasure for us to be here, always," the town mayor said, prior to thanking the local police and fire department for their service and their presence. "Good luck to all of our divers," he added.
Following a prayer service, Father Kazakis
threw the cross in the water and the young divers all jumped, in an effort to catch it. In the meantime, the priest was blessing all of the people that were present at the park. It was a beautiful event.
For more information on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Babylon
.