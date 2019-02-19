Email
Queens College ranked as 'Best Value College' in 2019

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
Flushing - Queens College, which is located in Flushing, New York, has been named "Best Value College" for the second consecutive year by "The Princeton Review."
The campus was selected alongside 200 other colleges in this year's rankings. Queens College was also recognized as "Best Value College" in 2014, 2015, and 2018 respectively.
President Félix Matos Rodríguez of Queens College noted that the college was recognized for its affordability, as well as its academic excellence and diversity.
Speaking of President Félix Matos Rodríguez, he has been appointed as the new chancellor of CUNY (City University of New York). He is the first-ever Latino chancellor in the history of CUNY, and he will take on this new role on May 1, 2019.
Particularly impressive about Queens College is that there are over 170 programs to choose from at the undergraduate and graduate level, and its student body represents over 170 different countries; moreover, there are over 100 languages spoken at the college.
To learn more about Queens College, check out its official website.
More about queens college, best value college, flushing, New york
 
