Queens College President Frank Wu spotlighted in CUNY TV

Frank H. Wu was interviewed on CUNY TV about becoming the first Asian-American president of Queens College.

This is a historic first for the City University of New York (CUNY) system. Frank H. Wu was a former chancellor, dean, and distinguished professor at the University of California's Hastings Law School. He was recently chosen as the next president of Queens College, which makes him the first Asian-American to take the helm of the 83-year-old college, which is located in Flushing, New York.

Queens College President Designate Frank H. Wu has a conversation with CUNY TV about what attracted him to Queens College. He also opened up about his plans for the ethnically diverse campus, and he shared his insights on the racial issues that are ubiquitous in the country right now.

President Wu's entire interview may be seen below, or via the CUNY TV website.

Queens College recently released a video where students welcome the incoming president by saying "Welcome to Queens College" greetings in 17 languages. He will serve as the 11th president of Queens College and he is known for breaking barriers and creating opportunities for student success and achievement. He pledges his support going forward.

Queens College is located in Queens, New York, which is the most diverse borough in the world. 83 languages are represented on campus by a student body that identifies with nearly 140 ancestries. The 17 languages that were represented in the welcome video were American Sign Language, Amharic, Arabic, Bukharian, Chinese (Mandarin), Fanti, Farsi (Persian), Greek, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Urdu.

To learn more about Queens College, City University of New York, check out its official website.