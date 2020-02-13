By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Lifestyle Adriana Kaegi, affectionately known as the "Queen of Stream" has launched a new fashion channel. Digital Journal has the scoop. Kaegi was introduced to the Internet in 1996 thanks to the founders of Razorfish. At that time, Kaegi had envisioned the limitless opportunities and explored them with her Cyber Cabaret, which was filmed at the Knitty Factory in New York City. That was the first interactive live web-casts by CNET and Yahoo as premiere live webcasts. She made history in becoming the first online executive video producer to bring runway fashion shows to live and on-demand from New York, Paris and Milan. She worked with such outlets as CNN and Style, among others. Dubbed as the "Queen of Stream," A native of Switzerland, Kaegi is a visionary with regard to creative trendsetting records from co-founding the distinguished band Kid Creole and the Coconuts. She also documented her journey in the film Kid Creole and My Coconuts. Kaegi is a pioneer that was responsible for making reality television before that word even existed.Kaegi was introduced to the Internet in 1996 thanks to the founders of Razorfish. At that time, Kaegi had envisioned the limitless opportunities and explored them with her Cyber Cabaret, which was filmed at the Knitty Factory in New York City. That was the first interactive live web-casts by CNET and Yahoo as premiere live webcasts.She made history in becoming the first online executive video producer to bring runway fashion shows to live and on-demand from New York, Paris and Milan. She worked with such outlets as CNN and Style, among others.Dubbed as the "Queen of Stream," Kaegi is actively producing fashion, events, and video content for her own company, ADDY.media. Vimeo. "Niche is the new mainstream, giving people what they want when they want it," Kaegi remarked. She also noted that the fashion industry should adjust to the changing consumer habits, especially with so many retail stores closing these days. Kaegi is excited to announce the launch of StyleCulture.TV, which is a virtual fashion magazine on ROKU and it features stories that are 12 minutes long, by team ADDY. "Niche is the new mainstream, giving people what they want when they want it," Kaegi remarked. She also noted that the fashion industry should adjust to the changing consumer habits, especially with so many retail stores closing these days.Kaegi is excited to announce the launch of StyleCulture.TV, which is a virtual fashion magazine on ROKU and it features stories that are 12 minutes long, by team ADDY. More about Adriana Kaegi, Stream, Fashion, Channel Adriana Kaegi Stream Fashion Channel