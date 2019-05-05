Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Holbrook - Priscilla Arena chatted with Digital Journal about the 2019 Blue Party GALA for Specialized Autism Support and Information (SASI). Arena noted that SASI has grown to serve so many so quickly, in excess of 1,000 members per year. "We are expanding to offer our teen and young adults more programs and social events, and will continue to expand our professional development, assemblies, our life skills/social skills program, the geography of our support meetings, our Autism Conference and so much more," she said. She shared that their Autism Conference which was held at DDI in Smithtown on March 2, was a huge success. "It attracted people as far as Connecticut and New Jersey. Clearly, the word is spreading what we are pioneering for the community. I am also honored to be recognized by NY State Senator Martinez for my work in advocating for our children," she said. At this year's SASI event on May 31, hip hop star Rob Base will be providing the musical entertainment. "We are super excited to hear Rob Base performing live. Being a teen of the entire '80s area, his music brings back so many great memories for myself and I'm sure many others that grew up during that time. I am looking forward to seeing the energy in the room. Our guests always have a blast with the entertainment," she said. "Like everything else we do, the 'Blue Party' is not only a tremendous opportunity for people to see our community and what we are raising funds for but an evening of surprises and networking. We promise you won't be disappointed," Arena concluded. To learn more about SASI, check out its The "Blue Party GALA" will take place on Friday, May 31, at Villa Lombardi's in Holbrook, Long Island. "It is SASI's biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds raised that evening are to help support over 3,600 families impacted by Autism throughout Long Island. Attended by business professionals, parents, providers and elected officials. It is an opportunity to come together as one community. We have extraordinary raffle prizes, a casino, games, music, and blue cocktails," she said.Arena noted that SASI has grown to serve so many so quickly, in excess of 1,000 members per year. "We are expanding to offer our teen and young adults more programs and social events, and will continue to expand our professional development, assemblies, our life skills/social skills program, the geography of our support meetings, our Autism Conference and so much more," she said.She shared that their Autism Conference which was held at DDI in Smithtown on March 2, was a huge success. "It attracted people as far as Connecticut and New Jersey. Clearly, the word is spreading what we are pioneering for the community. I am also honored to be recognized by NY State Senator Martinez for my work in advocating for our children," she said.At this year's SASI event on May 31, hip hop star Rob Base will be providing the musical entertainment. "We are super excited to hear Rob Base performing live. Being a teen of the entire '80s area, his music brings back so many great memories for myself and I'm sure many others that grew up during that time. I am looking forward to seeing the energy in the room. Our guests always have a blast with the entertainment," she said."Like everything else we do, the 'Blue Party' is not only a tremendous opportunity for people to see our community and what we are raising funds for but an evening of surprises and networking. We promise you won't be disappointed," Arena concluded.To learn more about SASI, check out its official website and their Facebook page More about priscilla arena, sasi, blue party, Autism priscilla arena sasi blue party Autism